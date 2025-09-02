Did you take part in the Dubai Mallathon?

Dubai’s sports initiative that was the talk of the (mall) streets for the last month has come to an end and set a Guinness World Record while doing so. If you don’t know what we’re talking about, Dubai’s most popular malls were transformed into running tracks for the month of August and they became hugely popular. This gave both fitness fanatics and newbies a chance to exercise while avoiding the Dubai summer heat outside.

The Dubai Mallathon was a hugely popular sporting event, encouraging fitness but also community as many people came together to exercise at the weekends. Over 31 days, 40,000 participants logged more than 120 million steps on safe, air-conditioned indoor tracks across nine major shopping centres in Dubai, including Dubai Mall, Dubai Hills Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Marina Mall, Springs Souk, City Centre Deira, and City Centre Mirdif. There were a variety of options such 10k runs, 5k runs, 2.5k runs and any pace walks.

The Dubai Mallathon set the Guinness World record for most runners in a mall run event and it was set on the final day of the event, in Dubai Hills Mall where 1,392 participants took part across various ages and nationalities. The closing event also featured a 42-kilometre marathon that brought together 40 runners across various categories.

His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, said the initiative reflects the leadership’s commitment to embedding sports into daily life and fostering an environment that supports the physical and mental well-being of the community.

His Excellency Khalfan Belhoul, Vice President of the Dubai Sports Council, said the world record set by the Dubai Mallathon marks a significant milestone that reinforces Dubai’s position as a global hub for innovative initiatives that create a lasting impact on society.