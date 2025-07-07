There will be free fitness activities every morning throughout August

With the current heat in Dubai, motivation for fitness can sometimes be a challenge. Stepping outside can feel like a workout in itself when the hot air hits your skin and the humidity follows right after like a bullet train.

However, Dubai leaders are encouraging health and wellness and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence announced yesterday the launch of ‘Dubal Mallathon’.

This community based initiative is aimed at promoting public health and encouraging people to engage in physical activity during the summer.

Now, dedicated walking and running tracks will be introduced in seven of Dubai’s malls including Dubai Mall, Dubai Hills Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Marina Mall, Springs Souk, City Centre Deira, and City Centre Mirdif.

The malls will be transformed into fitness hubs before they open for business for the day. You can use the fitness tracks from 7am to 10am every day of August. There are 10k runs, 5k runs, 2.5k runs and any pace walks.

Dubai Mallathon will also feature collaborations with restaurants and retail outlets, which will offer special deals that align with the initiative’s goals of promoting a balanced and active lifestyle.

You can find out more information from www.dubaimallathon.ae

If weights are more your thing, there are indoor gyms in Dubai that are open 24/7, so you can get a sweat on at any time of the day that suits you. Yoga and Pilates studios are popular around the city too.