It’s time to stop and smell the roses, literally

Dubai Miracle Garden, one of the city’s most beloved outdoor attractions and world’s largest flower themed garden, has officially announced its reopening date for the new season. Set to welcome visitors once again from Monday, September 29, the garden returns just in time for cooler weather, promising another year of jaw-dropping floral displays, Insta-worthy backdrops, and family-friendly fun.

Located in Al Barsha South, the Dubai Miracle Garden is the world’s largest natural flower garden, spread across an impressive 72,000 square metres. With over 50 million blooming flowers across 120 different varieties, the park is a vibrant spectacle of colour and creativity that continues to reinvent itself each year.

From heart-shaped arches and flower-covered castles to life-sized floral characters and a full-scale Emirates A380 plane made entirely from blooms (a Guinness World Record holder, no less), this is one of those uniquely Dubai attractions that you need to see to believe.

Each new season brings something fresh to the experience, and this year is no different. New themes and delightful surprises has been added to the lineup of attractions, giving families and groups even more reason to visit.

But if you’re a UAE resident, there’s good news: special discounted tickets are available for both adults and children (ID proof required). Tickets can be purchased online at dubaimiraclegarden.com or at the gate.

Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a Miracle Garden regular, there’s always something new to admire. So grab your camera, pack your sunhat, and prepare to be wowed.

Location: Dubai Miracle Garden, Al Barsha South 3, Dubai

Times: Mon to Fri 9am to 9pm, Sat & Sun, 9am to 11pm

Contact: 04 422 8902, dubaimiraclegarden.com