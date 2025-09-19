Authorities say bogus websites are mimicking official pages and pushing “VIP pack” deals; stick to Global Village’s official channels only

Dubai Police has issued an alert about fraudulent links and look-alike websites claiming to sell Global Village VIP packs for the new season at “discounted” rates. The force says these scams resurface every year, piggybacking on demand for the city’s blockbuster attraction and tricking buyers into sharing money and personal data. According to Gulf News, police stressed that the only authorised places to buy tickets or packages are Global Village’s official website, mobile app and approved outlets. For VIP packs this season, there’s just one sales channel: the Coca-Cola Arena website.

Residents are urged to ignore suspicious offers, avoid clicking unknown links, and report anything fishy via the e-Crime platform or by calling 901. It’s the simplest way to keep your cash (and your identity) safe and to make sure you actually receive valid entry products for the season ahead.

The warning lands just as excitement builds for Global Village Season 30, which returns this autumn for a milestone edition. The outdoor mega-attraction reopens on Wednesday, October 15, 2025 and runs until Sunday, May 10, 2026, marking three decades of food, culture and nightly entertainment under the stars. Last season drew a record 10.5 million guests, and organisers say this anniversary year will be “bigger and better than ever,” with the full slate of attractions and programming to be revealed in the coming weeks.

So, how do you book safely?

If you’re planning a visit, buy only through official channels. That means Global Village’s website or app for general entry, and the Coca-Cola Arena website if you’re purchasing VIP packs for Season 30. Anything else, especially links shared in group chats or social posts promising “exclusive discounts”, should raise a red flag. When in doubt, navigate directly to the official sites rather than following third-party links.