We are so excited to make Global Village a part of our plans again, and thankfully we don’t have to wait too long

One of Dubai’s top outdoor attraction Global Village is reopening on Wednesday, October 15, 2025. And this seasons is set to be bigger and better than ever before because the popular attraction is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

That’s right, for those of us who have been in Dubai for decades, it will be a wonderful surprise to know that this popular attraction is turning 30 – a historic milestone year.

The closing date is set for Sunday, May 10, 2026 – that’s over 200 days of Global Village magic for visitors of all ages.

Last year, Global Village greeted a record-breaking number of 10.5 million guests.

All the details on what Global Village has planned has not yet been announced but we can expect plenty on the cultural, shopping and culinary front.

A little bit of history…

Here are some of the oldest photos we found of Global Village Dubai

Global Village Dubai wasn’t always as big as it is now. In fact, would you believe the very first Global Village took place at Creekside in 1996. According to Emirates News Agency (WAM) there were just a few kiosks opposite the Dubai Municipality.

Then in 1997, Global Village ‘expanded’ and hosted 18 country pavilions, which in 2005 tripled to 46 countries.

For a number of years, Global Village was also held in Oud Metha near Wafi City. However, as the location wasn’t able to meet the demands of exhibitors and visitors, it moved to Dubai Festival City for three years.

As it grew (and grew…) Global Village then decided to move to its permanent home at Dubailand. And the rest… is history.

What a story! And we can’t wait to see what Global Village Dubai does for its 30th season. Stay tuned.

Another cool fact? Global Village Dubai never used to be open for as long as it is now. In fact, it used to open alongside the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF). But of course, as Global Village’s popularity soared, they decided to become a separate event from DSF and also extended the outdoor attraction over the cooler winter period. Wow!

@globalvillageuae

Images: Getty Images and supplied