The Dubai Shopping Festival returns with 38 days of sales, foodie deals, family fun and cultural moments

Take note, Dubai dwellers: the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) returns for another exciting edition from December 6, 2025, to January 12, 2026.

The festival was first established in 1996, which makes it the longest-running retail festival in the world. And each year, it gets bigger and better, with the sales getting more attractive. But it’s not just the shopping that the crowds love. DSF now includes world-class live entertainment, a thriving gastronomy scene, and plenty cultural activities.

What to expect from DSF 2025-2026?

In short: Plenty.

For concert fans, this year, DSF will welcome the world’s biggest A-list performers and celebrities in a series of showstopping concerts.

For those of us who love all things sparkly, there will be nightly experiences plus drone shows, which always draw in crowds of all ages.

And of course, for shopaholics, there’s plenty of shopping to be done. We can expect shopping deals offering mega savings from over 800 global and local brands at world-class malls. And while you will be happy to go back home with your bag of goodies, there will be chances to win life-changing prizes at exclusive DSF raffles.

Additional treats come in the form of outdoor pop-up markets. In the past few editions, this included CanteenX – which brought together delicious dishes from homegrown heroes in an Instagrammable setting. The outdoor food market is an event on its own, and it doesn’t stop at just food. There will be DJ sets, a family fun zone and workshops, too.

More details will be announced soon; stay tuned to whatson.ae and @dubaifestivals

*Amazing art festivals in Dubai to look forward to in 2025/2026*

Quick details

Location: Various activations and events across Dubai

Date: December 6, 2025, to January 12, 2026

Contact: @dubaifestivals

Featured image: Dubai Media Office

Article images: What’s On Archive/Supplied