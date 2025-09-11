A fresh interline via Bucharest with TAROM brings 15 cities like Paris, Frankfurt and Madrid onto a single booking from Dubai

Dubai’s flydubai has signed an interline partnership with Romania’s national carrier TAROM, opening up easier connections between the UAE, Romania and a raft of onward European destinations. The agreement, announced on September 10, routes connections through Bucharest Henri Coandă International Airport (OTP) and is designed to make multi-city trips a lot simpler with one booking, one fare, and baggage checked all the way to your final stop.

For anyone planning a city-hop this autumn or winter, the practical upside is clear. flydubai already runs double-daily flights between Dubai International (DXB) and Bucharest, giving you multiple daily options to meet TAROM’s departures. From there, the interline taps 15 destinations on TAROM’s domestic and international map, with the initial list highlighting Athens, Amsterdam, Brussels, Cluj-Napoca, Frankfurt, Madrid and Paris among others. Tickets are available to book now via flydubai’s website, app and usual travel agency channels.

The timing also dovetails with flydubai’s growing presence in Romania. The airline notes it first entered the market in 2012 and has steadily expanded ever since; later this month it will add Iași as its second Romanian destination, further tightening DXB – Romania links and creating more choice for travellers on both sides.

Executives from both airlines framed the move as a way to boost trade, tourism and cultural exchange across Eastern and Central Europe, while removing the friction points that usually come with self-connecting on separate tickets. “This newest agreement will enable flydubai customers to benefit from greater access between Dubai and TAROM’s regional network,” said Ramesh Anantharaman, flydubai’s Divisional SVP of Revenue Management and Business Effectiveness. TAROM’s General Manager Costin Iordache called the tie-up a natural step in the flag-carrier’s connectivity strategy.

So, what does it mean for your next trip? If you’re eyeing a long weekend in Paris or Amsterdam, a Christmas market run to Frankfurt, or a Transylvanian escape via Cluj-Napoca, you’ll now be able to keep it on a single itinerary from DXB, no baggage re-check, no juggling separate PNRs, and clearer protection if your inbound is delayed. Rhe Dubai – Romania corridor just became a more useful jumping-off point for wider Europe.