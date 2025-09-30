Coffee lifts, pods and indoor spas, a new era in Dubai’s coolest hotel-style offices

Dreaming of the coolest offices in Dubai? One is on the way. Launching in Business Bay, HQ by Rove is Dubai’s newest hotel-style offices concept, but don’t call it an office block. Think coffee lifts, indoor pools, rooftop sports courts, and co-working lounges wrapped around some of the best restaurants in Dubai, all under one ‘very chill’ roof.

Brought to life by Rove Hotels and IRTH Group, the 120,000-square-foot building will offer modular offices starting from 50 square metres, designed for startups, creatives, and teams that don’t do ‘basic’. Every two floors connect through a light-filled atrium with meeting spaces and breakout zones, while landscaped gardens host floating, treehouse-style cabins.

From hotels to office life

With guests and locals already using Rove Hotels’ communal spots as informal work hubs, they decided to create a proper office experience designed around that vibe. HQ by Rove will sit on Marasi Bay Marina in Business Bay, with skyline views and direct road access.

Amenities that feel like a hotel

Expect more than desks and printers. The full amenity stack includes an indoor lap pool, jacuzzi, gym, CRANK spin studio, padel and basketball courts, a spa, and those floating treehouse meeting pods. And yes – a coffee‑serving lift. Press a button, order your drink, and the barista brings it to your floor.

The ground floor brings The Block, a food hall with multiple F&B concepts plus casual co-working areas. An on-site amphitheatre will host talks, events, and panel sessions.

Flexible offices, freehold ownership

Units are sold freehold with modular, fully furnished interiors. Owners can reconfigure layouts; boardroom style, open-plan, or a mix. The idea is to make Grade A-quality space accessible to smaller teams, without the huge fit-out costs. Startups, SMEs and larger businesses are all in the mix, plus investors looking to lease out the spaces.

Timing, demand & the bigger picture

The project has officially launched, with marketing and sales underway. Handover is expected in Q1 2029, aligning with strong demand for high-quality office space in Dubai, particularly from incoming startups and global companies.

Launch info

HQ by Rove is the latest workspace concept from Rove Hotels, the hospitality brand co-owned by Emaar and Meraas.

Location: Business Bay, on Marasi Bay Marina

Handover: Q1 2029

Office sizes: Starting at 50sqm

Image: HQ By Rove website