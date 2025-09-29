Travelling to Schengen countries is about to get easier and faster

If you’re heading on holidays, and it’s to a Schengen country, your life is about to become easier with a new system in place in Schengen countries. From October 12, 2025, the new Entry/Exit System (EES) will start operations. The EES is an automated IT system for registering non-EU nationals travelling for a short stay each time they cross the external borders of participating European countries. This includes: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. European countries using the EES will introduce the system gradually at their external borders, with full implementation expected by April 10, 2026.

No more passport stamps

With the new system, border officers will no longer stamp passports. Instead, travellers’ information will be recorded digitally, including entry and exit dates, length of stay, and biometric data such as photos and fingerprints.

What is a biometric or e-passport?

A biometric passport, also called an e-passport, looks like a regular passport but has a small electronic chip inside that stores your personal details, photograph, and fingerprints. Many UAE passports already include this chip. It helps speed up border checks and allows some airports to use automated gates.

Do you need a biometric passport to travel?

You do not need a biometric passport to enter Schengen countries. Regular passports are accepted. However, travellers with a biometric passport may use self-service kiosks at certain airports, scanning their passport and face to move through quickly. Without it, travellers will go through standard manual checks.

Who must be registered in the EES?

The system applies to non-EU nationals who either:

Need a short-stay visa to travel to participating European countries, or

Do not need a visa to travel for a short stay in these countries.

Your entries, exits, and entry refusals will be electronically recorded in the EES. Children under 12 do not have to provide fingerprints, but a photo may be taken. Some exemptions to registration also apply.

Benefits of the EES