Discovering a Hygge way of life in Copenhagen, Denmark

From the bustling way of life here in Dubai, I found myself on a flight to Copenhagen, Denmark. Leaving behind my to-do lists and calendar meetings to slow down and enjoy life in the slow lane. I’m often one to plan every hour when travelling solo, but this time, I chose to go with the flow. I was seeking calm, and I found it in Copenhagen.

Where to stay

There’s a saying with 25hours Hotel. You know one, you know none. The idea born out of the idea of having different 25hours hotels all over the world. If you’ve stayed the night at the 25hours Hotel Dubai One Central, for example, you will be immersed in a Bedouin-like setting blending harmoniously with modern elements.

However, the experiences at 25hours Hotels in Copenhagen are entirely different. Though there are two hotels located just 10 minutes away from each other, each brings its own personality.

25hours Hotel Paper Island

On the island of Christiansholm (better known as Paper Island), you’ll find 25hours Hotel Paper Island. A hotel where time slows and every moment is savoured.

Tucked away on the quieter side of the harbour, the hotel invites guests to embrace the Hygge way of life: not just about slowing down, but also indulging, enjoying, and being fully present.

A relaxed and cosy atmosphere fills the space. Light tones, wooden accents, and handcrafted furnishings create a warm, lived-in feel. Rooms feature soft hues, quirky wallpaper, vintage posters, and thoughtful design, all of which come together like the pages of a Scandinavian storybook. Add in a view of the harbour and a windowsill you can perch on and daydream. Consider it your own little world of calm just minutes away from the city.

For meals, Tiger Lily serves up flavourful Asian cuisine, while Nomad Day Bar offers a more casual option with a healthy breakfast menu and all-day snacks made from local ingredients. On cool days, sit outside wrapped in a blanket and take in the view with a warm dish in hand. For an evening wind-down, Sky Bar is the place to be for sipping cocktails by the fireplace while gazing out over Copenhagen’s harbour lights.

Net to the hotel, explore street food markets, art exhibitions, and performances at the nearby Opera House. Even if you don’t speak Danish, you can follow along with subtitles on your phone.

Prices start from Dh1,322 per night. 25hours-hotels.com

25hours Hotel Indre By

Located in central Copenhagen, 25hours Hotel Indre By draws inspiration from its past life as a university, with design rooted in the theme of “Coming of Age.” Across the hotel, elements of knowledge, art, and science are playfully brought to life through bold colours, eclectic décor, and quirky details.

At check-in, you’re greeted by a dramatic whirlwind of books – a photo-worthy centrepiece, and vintage typewriters where you can write a letter home. Here, you can also explore the Vinyl Lounge, where you can treat your ears to music, or check out the Library of Love for a cosy reading session beside a fireplace.

Guests can also enjoy the spacious wellness area with a gym, outdoor sauna, sun loungers, and terrace.

In the rooms, the vibrant energy continues with fun prints and bold patterns, and you won’t be able to miss the cheeky details filling the space.

For food and drinks, head to the family-run NENI restaurant, offering shareable Middle Eastern-Mediterranean dishes in a casual setting. For cocktails, the Rendezvous Bar brings moody, speakeasy vibes, while the leafy Assembly Bar is perfect for a relaxed drink.

Want to explore like a local? Rent a Schindelhauer bike from reception and ride through the city streets. And if you need a last-minute gift, the lobby gift shop has you covered.

Best of all? The location. Whether you’re walking or cycling, you’re in the heart of Copenhagen with its cultural landmarks, shops, and cafés right on your doorstep.

Prices start from Dh1,322 per night. 25hours-hotels.com

Things to do in Copenhagen, Denmark

The Round Tower

For a panoramic view of Copenhagen, make your way up the spiral ramp of the Round Tower. Midway, the old Library Hall offers a quiet pause, and a small souvenir shop gives you a chance to catch your breath before continuing the gentle climb. At the top, you’re rewarded with sweeping views of the Danish capital. On a clear day, you might even spot the bridge to Sweden. Tickets can be purchased at the entrance.

@theroundtower

Frederick’s Church

More commonly known as the Marble Church, Frederik’s Church is easily recognised by its striking copper-green dome – one of the largest in Scandinavia. Its inspiration? The stunning St Peter’s Basilica in Rome. You can spot it peeking above rooftops from various points around the city. While the exterior is impressive, step inside and view its intricate frescoes and grand organ. Entry is free, and you can even catch a concert or special event here.

SMK Statens Museum for Kunst

For art lovers, SMK Statens Museum for Kunst is an unmissable stop. As Denmark’s national gallery, it holds a treasure trove of European masterpieces, spanning from the 14th to the 20th century. Wander through grand halls filled with Renaissance altarpieces, lose yourself in luminous Dutch and Flemish works by the likes of Rubens, Brueghel, and Rembrandt, and explore how art evolved across centuries. There’s also features a wing with contemporary Danish art that contrasts beautifully with the classical collection. Want to rest your feet? The on-site café offers a peaceful spot to reflect and refuel. Go as soon as doors open to enjoy a one-on-one experience with the art.

smk.dk

Ny Carlsberg Glyptotek

Ny Carlsberg Glyptotek is an art museum founded by the famous Carlsberg beer family. The stunning Winter Garden, a glass-domed atrium filled with palms, marble statues, and a tranquil fountain leading you to the different galleries. Explore ancient sculptures from Greece, Rome, and Egypt alongside Impressionist masterpieces by Monet, Degas, and Cézanne. The museum has a rotating temporary exhibitions showcasing contemporary art. There’s also a cosy café and souvenir shop.

glyptoteket.dk

Rosenborg Castle

Step into the world of royalty with a visit to Rosenborg Castle, a 17th-century Renaissance gem originally built as a summer retreat for King Christian IV. Today, it serves as a museum showcasing Denmark’s crown jewels, royal regalia, and centuries of historical artifacts, offering a rich glimpse into the nation’s royal heritage. Surrounded by the beautiful King’s Garden (Kongens Have), it was once a private royal escape and is now a popular public park. Entry times are assigned upon arrival, and lockers are available to store large bags.

denkongeligesamling.dk

Amalienborg Palace

At the heart of Copenhagen lies Amalienborg, the residence of Denmark’s royal family and the seat of one of the world’s oldest monarchies. Inside, you can explore the elegant royal chambers, a glittering treasury of world-class jewelry, a room dedicated to Fabergé masterpieces, and the grand Gala Hall. Time your visit around noon to witness the changing of the guard – a daily tradition that draws a crowd. Just remember, this isn’t a performance. The guards are on active duty, so be respectful and give them space.

denkongeligesamling.dk

Copenhagen Canal Tour

Want to experience the best of Copenhagen without adding to your step count? Hop aboard a canal tour for a relaxed, scenic ride through the city’s waterways. Relax as the boat glides under low historic bridges and past iconic landmarks. The friendly guides share fun facts and local stories along the way, pointing out highlights like Nyhavn, the Church of Our Saviour, the Royal Danish Opera House, and even a glimpse of the Little Mermaid (from the back). The tour strikes a perfect balance between relaxing and informative, especially on a sunny day when the colourful facades reflect off the water. If you’re using the Copenhagen Card, you’re in good hands with the Stromma team.

Stroll through the Nyhavn

Blend in with the locals and take a stroll through Nyhavn, Copenhagen’s iconic waterfront district. Choose a café, sip a cold beer, or simply wander along the harbour and soak in the vibrant atmosphere. The canal is lined with brightly coloured 17th-century townhouses, buzzing bars, cozy cafés, and lively restaurants, while old wooden ships, some over a century old, gently bob in the water. For fairy tale fans, Hans Christian Andersen once lived at No 20, where he wrote The Tinderbox, Little Claus and Big Claus, and The Princess and the Pea.

How to get to Copenhagen from the UAE?

Emirates Airlines flies to Copenhagen daily for Dhs3,455 return.

emirates.com