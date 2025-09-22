If you’re flying to Hong Kong or Shenzhen this week, your travel plans might need a rethink

Dubai’s Emirates airline has cancelled several flights as Typhoon Ragasa heads towards southern China. The powerful storm is set to make landfall on Tuesday September 23, forcing airlines and airports across the region to prepare for severe weather and disruption

Flights to Hong Kong and Shenzhen affected

Emirates has announced that several flights between Dubai and Hong Kong, as well as Dubai and Shenzhen, will be cancelled this week. The decision comes as Typhoon Ragasa moves closer to southern China, with landfall expected on Tuesday September 23 and Wednesday September 24.

The cancelled flights are:

Dubai to Hong Kong and return flights EK382, EK383, EK380 and EK381 from September 23 to 25

Dubai to Shenzhen and return flights EK328 and EK329 on September 23 and 24

The shuttle service between Hong Kong and Bangkok on September 23 and 24

What this means for passengers

If your travel plans are affected, Emirates has asked customers to get in touch.

If you booked through a travel agent, you need to contact them directly for rebooking

If you booked directly with Emirates, you should reach out to the airline

Passengers connecting through Dubai to Hong Kong or Shenzhen will not be accepted for onward travel until flights are confirmed again.

Hong Kong Airport to close for 36 hours

Hong Kong International Airport will suspend all passenger flights for a 36-hour period as the city prepares for one of the strongest storms in years. The closure will begin at 8pm local time on Tuesday September 23 and is expected to last until 8am on Thursday September 25.

How bad will the storm be

According to Hong Kong’s Observatory, the city will begin raising typhoon warning signals from Monday, with the storm strengthening through Tuesday night. Strong winds are expected to hit by Wednesday, with hurricane-level gusts possible in offshore and highland areas.

