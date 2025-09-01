Fans can grab early-bird discounts before tickets officially go on sale for the city’s biggest sporting and entertainment festival

The countdown to one of Dubai’s most iconic weekends has begun: the Emirates Dubai 7s is back at The Sevens Stadium from Friday November 28 to Sunday November 30, 2025, and tickets are officially going on pre-sale this September.

From today, September 1, fans will be able to secure their passes ahead of the rush, with special offers on group bookings that make planning with friends even easier. Groups of six or more purchasing three-day passes will enjoy discounts of up to 20 per cent, while a wider 15 per cent pre-sale discount will be available from August 28. It’s the perfect chance to lock in your spot at one of the region’s most celebrated sporting and entertainment festivals, before general admission and hospitality packages open up to the public later in the month.

Now in its 55th year, the Emirates Dubai 7s has grown far beyond a rugby tournament, transforming into a full festival weekend that blends elite sport, live music, fitness competitions, and family-friendly entertainment. At its heart, the tournament is part of the HSBC SVNS series, welcoming some of the world’s best rugby sevens teams to compete in front of a passionate Dubai crowd. But alongside the high-octane matches, spectators can expect live music across multiple stages, vibrant food and beverage experiences, and an atmosphere that has become a hallmark of the event.

The Dubai 7s is also a hub for community sport, with invitational tournaments in netball, cricket, and padel drawing players and fans from around the world. For families, the fan zones and kids’ activities ensure there’s something for everyone, while festival-goers looking for big nights out can look forward to the music line-up, which will be revealed closer to the event.

With its mix of sport, culture, and festival vibes, the Emirates Dubai 7s remains one of the UAE’s most anticipated weekends. If you’re planning to go, the pre-sale is your golden ticket to enjoy the experience at the best value.