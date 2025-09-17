Complete with a dozen bowling lanes, interactive games and arcades

It’s known and loved in two locations in Dubai as an all-star entertainment destination for bowling, arcades and a roster of wallet-friendly deals. And now Brass Monkey is coming to Abu Dhabi.

The popular entertainment-filled bar will open at The Galleria Al Maryah next year, with the opening slated for Q2 2026.

At the new venue, we can expect the same neon-hued, Instagrammable aesthetic as the Dubai venues in Bluewaters and City Walk, along with plenty of fun-filled experiences to explore. See if you can strike lucky at the 12-lane bowling alley, or try your hand at a whole host of epic arcade games, all designed to test skill, reaction and nerve.

Although we’re not exactly sure which retro games and arcade favourites will be found at Brass Monkey Abu Dhabi, in Dubai the venues feature pool tables, basketball free-throw units, a VR racing simulator and so much more – so we can’t wait to see the line-up for the new bar in the capital.

The Abu Dhabi menu is also set to mirror that of Dubai, with crowd-pleasing tacos, sliders, pizzas and kebabs set to keep guests fuelled as they play.

For those unfamiliar, Brass Monkey burst onto Bluewaters in 2020, bringing with it a huge emporium of gaming, drinks and dining. A second outpost followed in City Walk with the launch of C2, the area’s licensed dining district.

Gourmet eats at The Galleria

When it does open, it joins an already-impressive roster of drinking and dining options at The Galleria, including 99 Sushi, Coya, LPM, Craft by Side Hustle, Zuma, Flamingo Room, Antonia Chic and Novikov.

And Brass Monkey isn’t the only new addition to the dining scene at Al Maryah. Set to open later this year, Isabel Mayfair will bring a taste of chic London dining to the mall, promising a menu of Mediterranean flavours in a glamourous setting.

Images: Brass Monkey Dubai, supplied