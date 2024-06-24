The Galleria Al Maryah Island continues to class it up in the capital…

Classy London-born culinary brand, Isabel Mayfair is about to set up shop at Abu Dhabi’s The Galleria Al Maryah Island by the end of the year, which means you’ll soon be able to enjoy a brilliant blend of Mediterranean cuisine and European elegance under one roof, right here in the UAE capital.

Also expected to open in Riyadh this year and coming to the Middle East from London’s high-end Mayfair neighbourhood, Isabel Mayfair is the brainchild of Argentinian restaurateur and designer Juan Santa Cruz. The 1930s inspired space has hosted some big names from the world of entertainment, including Sienna Miller, Michael Fassbender and Robert Pattinson, to name only a few.

What can you look forward to?

Classy is what we know it shall be. The original outpost in London is appreciated for, among other things, stunning interiors, polished brass, pendant lighting and Chinoise and Art Deco flavour adorning the space.

From what we hear, dark wood, lots of gold, Napoleonic blue upholstery and such could introduce you to a brooding, sophisticated venue, while dishes at Isabel Mayfair will include small plates that fittingly take you on a tour of both the Mediterranean as well as of Argentina. Think veal ragù gnocchi, prawn crudo and Santa Cruz’s legendary blackened chicken, for fans of authentic Argentinian fare.

With its Riyadh and Abu Dhabi openings waiting in the wings, the beloved British brand is also set for an opening in North America.

The Galleria Al Maryah Island has welcomed a thrilling, luxurious line up of hospitality brands of late, and houses big global ones such as Zuma, Cafe Milano, The Flamingo Collection, LPM Restaurant & Bar, and others.