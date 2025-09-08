Sun, cities and culture with Etihad’s 30% off winter sale starting at Dh895

Etihad Airways has unveiled its winter sale, giving travellers up to 30 per cent off flights to select destinations across Asia and Africa. The sale is open until September 12, with discounted tickets valid for travel between September 2025 and March 2026.

Fares start from Dh1,835 to popular cities such as Krabi and Chiang Mai in Thailand, Phnom Penh in Cambodia, Hanoi in Vietnam and Medan in Indonesia. Algiers and Tunis are also included in the sale. From the turquoise waters of Krabi and the mountain trails of Chiang Mai to the bustling streets of Hanoi and the historic charm of Tunis, the sale opens the door to a mix of beach escapes, city adventures and cultural getaways.

Those planning trips further afield can book flights to Addis Ababa in Ethiopia and Kazan in Russia from Dh1,465, while Hong Kong fares start from Dh1,935 and Taipei from Dh1,985. For travellers looking for a budget-friendly option, Peshawar is available from just Dh895.

In July this year, the airline also added seven new destinations to its network. The additions include Medina, Saudi Arabia; Baku, Azerbaijan; Tbilisi, Georgia; Yerevan, Armenia; Tashkent, Uzbekistan; Bucharest, Romania; and Almaty, Kazakhstan.

The new additions will further strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a hub for tourism, culture, and commerce.

The latest additions bring Etihad’s total number of new destinations for the year to 29. Other inaugural flights this year included Prague, Warsaw, Sochi, and Atlanta.

Etihad also unveiled three new seasonal summer destinations for 2026: Krakow in Poland, Salalah in Oman, and Kazan in Russia. These routes will only operate during the peak travel months.

Speaking on the launch of the new destinations, Antonoaldo Neves, Etihad’s Chief Executive Officer stated, “Our goal is clear, we want to bring more people directly to Abu Dhabi. These new routes connect us to fast-growing, culturally rich regions and will help stimulate demand for tourism and trade in the UAE’s capital.”

Images: Unsplash