Culinary connoisseurs will have the incredible opportunity to taste, test, and learn from some of the biggest brands and chefs in the world, when Abu Dhabi’s second MICHELIN Guide Food Festival rolls into the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental this weekend with the biggest and best names in the business, from November 22 to 24.

This will be your great chance to experience the world on a plate right here in the UAE capital, and you’ll be able to sample the finest culinary offerings from both MICHELIN Starred restaurants as well as homegrown talents. But where this year’s edition really shines is, in addition to all the winning flavours you can taste, you’ll also be able to learn from some of the best in the business.

If you’re wondering who the big names from Abu Dhabi’s own culinary landscape are, wonder no more. You’ll likely recognise local names such as the teams behind the capital’s four One MICHELIN Star restaurants: 99 Sushi Bar, ERTH, Hakkasan, and Talea by Antonio Guida. From around the world, chefs from Two MICHELIN Star restaurants such as Crony in Japan, Evvai of Brazil, and Restaurant Allen from Seoul will be in town, while One MICHELIN Star restaurants such as Casa Vigil from Argentina, Esquina Común from Mexico, Samrub Samrub Thai from Thailand and Vino Locale from Turkey will hand you a passport of fabulous flavours from around the world.

Additionally, the festival will also showcase a myriad of exclusive dishes, one-of-a-kind six-hands and eight-hands culinary collaborations between top chefs, live cooking demonstrations, and kids’ masterclasses. You’ll also be able to enjoy a special marketplace featuring local producers, where you can pick up both products and experiences for your own culinary adventure.

What’s On at the festival?

Demonstrating the mastery of Chef Aurora Storari and Chef Alexandre Thabard, guests will have the opportunity to relish a specially-curated three-course pastry set menu. Available to enjoy in The MICHELIN Guide Café as you explore the festival, you can try a selection of perfectly-crafted sweet and savoury pastries, paired with Nespresso coffee for Dhs250 a guest, and you also get to take a special MICHELIN cup home.

For the little ones, children will have the opportunity to work with Executive Pastry Chef Alex Thabard from the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi to create a classic fresh berry pavlova on November 22. On November 23, they can learn to make authentic Italian pasta from Chef Luigi Stinga of Talea by Antonio Guida. These sessions are priced at Dhs135, for those aged 6 to 12.

At MICHELIN Guide @Home for adults, take your culinary skills to the next level with live cooking demonstrations hosted every evening and led by chefs from MICHELIN Guide restaurants. These will include Chef Debiprasad Rath, Head Chef at ERTH Restaurant Abu Dhabi, Chef Hemant Oberoi from MICHELIN Selected Martabaan by Hemant Oberoi, Chef Kenan Harmoush at Tean, and more. And at MICHELIN Stars Table, embark on the ultimate MICHELIN Guide culinary journey, with the exclusive MICHELIN Stars Table experience, hosted at Talea by Antonio Guida, Martabaan by Hemant Oberoi, Hakkasan, and Sand & Koal, with top chefs collaborating to create an extraordinary set menu inspired by the earth, desert, sea, and sky.

Will this year’s edition of the MICHELIN Guide Food Festival top last year’s culinary fest ? Head down this weekend to find out …

The MICHELIN Guide Abu Dhabi Food Festival, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, November 22 to 24, from Dhs85. platinumlist.net