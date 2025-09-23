‘Tis (nearly) the season for family festive shows in Dubai, and the city’s stages are set to sparkle this December

Looking for festive family shows in Dubai this December? From pantomimes and family performances to a world-famous ballet, here’s what you can book now for Christmas time.

Winter City

Winter City returns to Al Wasl Plaza this Christmas, transforming the glowing dome into a festive wonderland. Expect sparkling lights, live music, family-friendly activities and a market full of treats and gifts. Each night, one lucky person will even be chosen to help light up the Christmas tree in a special ceremony.

Location: Al Wasl Plaza, Expo City Dubai

Times: December 6 to 31, 4pm to 10pm

Cost: From Dhs50

Contact: expocitydubai.com

Cinderella

The annual Christmas pantomime returns with the classic tale of Cinderella. Expect plenty of laughs, lively songs and sparkling costumes as the fairytale comes to life on stage.

Location: Jumeirah Beach Hotel Theatre

Times: December 17 to 29

Cost: From Dhs100

Contact: dubaiplatinumlist.net | (04) 348 0000

Carols by Candlelight

Celebrate the festive season at Expo City with Carols by Candlelight. Enjoy Christmas carols performed by the Firdaus Orchestra under the Al Wasl Dome. Families and visitors of all ages can sing along, soak up the music, and enjoy surprise appearances from Santa and Mrs Claus.

A ticket also includes same-day entry to Winter City, allowing visitors to explore the festive market, activities, and lights.

Location: Al Wasl Plaza, Expo City Dubai

Times: December 20 to 24 2025

Two shows per day:

6.20pm to 7.20pm

7.50pm to 10.50pm

Cost: Pre-registration required for ticket sales (prices vary)

Contact: expocitydubai.com

Magic Phil’s Christmas Cracker

Children’s entertainer Magic Phil brings his festive show back to Dubai. Packed with jokes, magic tricks and interactive fun, it promises to keep little ones smiling.

Location: Jumeirah Beach Hotel Theatre

Times: December 12 to 14

Cost: From Dhs110

Contact: dubaiplatinumlist.net

The Great Christmas Elf Bake Off

A family-friendly interactive show for kids aged three to 11. Two elves compete in a gingerbread bake off filled with songs, comedy and plenty of festive chaos.

Location: Theatre by QE2, Port Rashid

Times: December 6 to 7, 10.30am and 2.30pm

Cost: From Dhs75

Contact: dubaiplatinumlist.net

Image: Unsplash