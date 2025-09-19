Flash Facial is a brand new concept to facials in Dubai, made especially for the busy bees

We all know how Dubai life gets, it’s fast paced and people are busy so most of the time taking care of ourselves can be forgotten. This new salon that just opened in Dubai is specially geared to the busy bee. Flash Facials Dubai are offering 15-minute facials so you can take care of your skin while on the go, showing you that beauty doesn’t need to take all day. The salon is located in Dubai Hills Mall so you can pop in while doing your shopping too which makes it even more convenient.

Flash Facial Dubai is open to both men and women and there are no appointments, it’s a walk-in concept so you can forget Whats App bookings, missed appointments because of traffic, or scheduling involved. You can simply show up and get glowing skin. If the salon is busy, take a ticket, head back into the mall for some shopping and come back again.

The facials:

There are three 15-minute facials to choose from: contour, cleansing or brightening so you can choose which you need for your skin. You can also add on a face massage for 15 minutes too if you have a little extra time.

The contour facial is designed to firm, tighten, and define your natural features. It includes a hydradermabrasion cleanse, deep hydration, radio frequency, ultrasound wand, ice hammer and facial massage.

The cleansing facial is designed to deeply purify, decongest pores, and refresh tired skin. It includes a hydradermabrasion cleanse, hypochlorous acid mist, ultrasonic scrubber, oxygen infusion, ice hammer and a facial massage.

The brightening facial targets dullness, uneven tone & dark spots with a hydradermabrasion cleanse, vitamin C infusion, ultrasonic & ultrasound technology, ice hammer and a facial massage.

Location: Flash Facial on the second floor, near Virgin Megastore

Cost: Dhs149 for a 15 minute facial

Contact: @flashfacial

Images: provided

Also read: Where to get the best facials in Dubai