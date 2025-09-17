New Nairobi route plus daily Mombasa flights as flydubai makes Kenya a fuss-free getaway from Dubai this October

Kenya is moving closer on the weekend getaway list. flydubai has announced a new Dubai to Nairobi route launching October 15 this year, alongside an increase to daily flights on its Dubai to Mombasa service from October 1. The Nairobi launch will run four times a week from Dubai International (DXB) Terminal 3, giving UAE travellers a simple one-stop choice between the capital’s urban energy and the coast’s Indian Ocean calm.

The schedule is geared for long-weekend flexibility. From 15 October, flights to Nairobi International (NBO) operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, with FZ1581 leaving DXB at 13:30 and touching down at 17:55, and FZ1582 returning NBO 18:55 to DXB 01:20 (all local times). Fares for Nairobi start from Dhs1,700 return in Economy Lite and Dhs4,500 in Business, with bookings now live on flydubai’s site and app. Meanwhile, Mombasa steps up to daily from October 1, tightening links to the beachy south coast just as prime travel season kicks in.

For travellers, it adds welcome choice. Nairobi gives you a city break with a wild twist, its national park sits minutes from downtown, plus easy onward connections to safari hubs. Mombasa is the softer landing: dhow-dotted seas, Swahili architecture and white-sand days along Diani and the north coast. With both routes running out of Terminal 3, you also get smoother connections if you’re linking to or from other Emirates/flydubai services. The airline frames the expansion as part of a broader East Africa push, now counting 12 destinations in eight countries across the continent, from Dar es Salaam and Zanzibar to Entebbe and Djibouti.

If you’re plotting an autumn escape, this is the cue to firm up dates. Nairobi’s afternoon departure works neatly for a post-lunch airport run; the late return back to DXB buys you an extra daylight hour on the ground. For Mombasa, the move to daily service is the practical upgrade that makes a beach add-on easier to weave around work calendars. Either way, fares tend to climb as the holiday season approaches, so booking sooner will usually snag the better deals.