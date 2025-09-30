The Galleria Abu Dhabi’s free Zumba sessions turn fitness into fun, laughter and community

Walking into The Galleria, the music from the north bridge drifts down the escalator. By the time you reach the top, you can hear women chanting, “Hey, hey whoa. Yeah.” It’s the free Zumba class at The Galleria. Laughter spills out across the space, fists punch the air, hips roll, shoulders shimmy.

On the bridge almost a hundred women move as one. There’s jumping, waving and all of them are smiling. A group in matching T-shirts that read “mamacita” look like they’re having the time of their lives. The energy is so palpable the bridge feels as if it’s vibrating.

The group meets every Tuesday and Thursday at 9am. Zumba is a fitness program that combines cardio and Latin inspired dancing. The choreographed moves create a fun party-like aerobic workout. The class is led by instructor Vincent Araneta but he doesn’t do it alone. Different women step up during the session to lead, egging the crowd on. One of them is Mary-Ann Araviso, who has been coming to these classes for two years.

What they said:

“I love this Zumba class because of the vibes, it makes you sweat a lot, the energy is amazing. This is my happy place, I get to release my stress and feel the positive vibes every Tuesday and Thursday. My day is incomplete if I can’t come to these classes,” Mary-Ann Araviso said.

For her, it’s not only about the workout she gets. It’s a vital part of her week, a way to breathe out the stress and breathe in something lighter. Many of the women say the same. In the front row, a pink flag cuts through the air. It’s waved by Isabelle Francoeur, another regular who has been showing up for two years. She’s also a Zumba instructor, and before heading off to teach her own class she said: “I love Zumba, it’s because dancing and music brings people together. We love the community here.”

The community she’s talking about is right there on the bridge, in every laugh and shoulder shimmy. For that one hour class, twice a week, every movement a reminder that strength can be shared. What happens on that bridge is more than exercise, it’s community.

Location: The Galleria, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi

Times: 9am to 10am every Tuesday and Thursday

Contact: (02) 493 7400