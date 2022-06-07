Sponsored: A great way to keep your step count up as temperatures rise…

Abu Dhabi’s premier lifestyle destination, The Galleria Al Maryah Island has launched a new community-focused fitness programme called Let’s Walk! to help you stay fit this summer. The year-round initiative is free if you want to participate and launches on June 8.

Unlike those gym memberships, the programme has some great rewards giving you another great reason to stick to your fitness goals. The rewards include discounts and offers from top brands at The Galleria, so not only is this a free programme, you’re actually saving those dirhams and keeping fit at the same time.

How does it work?

Joining Let’s Walk! is easy. All you need to do is show up for any of The Galleria’s guided walks led by a certified trainer three times a week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8.30am. It starts at Central Kitchens on Level 3. The trainer will help you cover a distance of approximately 3 kilometres and there will be different routes within The Galleria to keep things fresh.

FitBit is also giving away a weekly wearable. All you need to do is join any of the guided walks, and you’re automatically entered.

You’ll need to download and register with a free app on your smartphone called STEPPI (available on iOS and android). STEPPI will track your steps during these walks which can then be used to unlock your rewards from participating brands at The Galleria including Joga, Kiehl’s, Sushi Art, Tortilla, Kababji & Grill, TVM, Almayass, Coffee Hat, Bath & Body Works, Huawei and much more.

Additionally, to help keep things interesting, The Galleria will host dedicated challenges via the STEPPI app every month. If you complete the monthly challenges, you stand a chance to win some cool prizes. The challenges can be found under STEPPI Challenges, by selecting ‘The Galleria’.

What a fun and unique opportunity to achieve those fitness goals with family, friends and the wider community and get rewarded for it. Time to lace up!

For more information, head to thegalleria.ae

The Galleria al Maryah Island, Jazeerat Al Maryah, Abu Dhabi, from June 8, Tel: (0)2 493 7400, thegalleria.ae/letswalk