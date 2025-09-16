These VIP packs are always highly sought after for Global Village Dubai

Recently it was announced that everyones favourite Dubai attraction, Global Village, is reopening for winter on Wednesday, October 15, 2025. And this seasons is set to be bigger and better than ever before because the popular attraction is celebrating its 30th anniversary. The closing date is set for Sunday, May 10, 2026 – that’s over 200 days of Global Village magic for visitors of all ages. Last year, Global Village greeted a record-breaking number of 10.5 million guests and we’re assuming this year will be even more.

Today it has been announced that the Global Village VIP packs will be on sale on Saturday, September 20 for pre-booking and on Saturday 27 September for public sales. This season, one lucky VIP Pack holder will uncover a cheque worth Dhs30,000, marking the launch of Season 30 of the region’s most beloved family destination.

What are Global Village VIP packs?

Every VIP Pack holder will get access to VIP entry tickets, VIP parking privileges and VIP Wonder Pass cards that can be used in multiple Global Village attractions including the Stunt Show, Exo Planet City, Neon Galaxy X – Challenge Zone and Carnaval.

Diamond Pack: Dhs7,550

Platinum Pack: Dhs3,400

Gold Pack: Dhs2,450

Silver Pack: Dhs1,800

This season, Mega Gold and Mega Silver packs are back. Both passes grant unlimited access to all theme parks at Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, including Real Madrid World, Motiongate™ Dubai, LEGOLAND® Dubai Theme Park and LEGOLAND® Water Park. These packs also provide unlimited access to The Green Planet Dubai and special discounts at Lapita Hotel & LEGOLAND® Hotel. Additionally, depending on the pack, they include ROXY Cinemas tickets,discounted admission ticket rates for family and friends and E-Wallet Credit.

Mega Gold Pack: Dhs4,900

Mega Silver Pack: Dhs3,350

You can grab the packs through the Coca-Cola Arena website

A little bit of history…

Global Village Dubai wasn’t always as big as it is now. In fact, would you believe the very first Global Village took place at Creekside in 1996. According to Emirates News Agency (WAM) there were just a few kiosks opposite the Dubai Municipality.

Then in 1997, Global Village ‘expanded’ and hosted 18 country pavilions, which in 2005 tripled to 46 countries.