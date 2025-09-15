You can do a fitness class at any hour in this Dubai studio for one day only

The popular UAE fitness hub, GymNation is holding a one-of-a-kind event this September and if you’re a fitness fanatic, a night owl, an early bird, or you work strange hours, you might want to check it out. The UAE’s budget-friendly fitness hub is hosting a marathon-style event at its brand-new Motor City branch, and it’s unlike anything the city has seen before. On September 20 to 21, in the new Gymnation Motor City Dubai, you can attend fitness classes at any time you like as there’s one every hour, on the hour, for a whole 24 hours.

The best part? It’s completely free and open to everyone, whether you’re already a GymNation member or just curious to try out the facilities. The line-up is stacked with variety: think high-energy sessions like body combat, dance, Zumba, and strength training, as well as more restorative options such as sunrise yoga from 5am to 6am. No matter your fitness level or preference, there’s something on the timetable for you. You can find all of the fitness classes here for the Dubai gym, with a link to register, however you’ll need to register in advance to head down and try it out. Spaces are expected to fill up quickly, so don’t leave it to the last minute.

This is a great option if you’re thinking about joining and want to try it before you buy it. Gymnation has branches across the UAE, and also in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. You’ll find six of the gyms in Dubai, in Silicon Oasis, Al Quoz, Bur Dubai, Downtown Dubai, Motor City and Mirdif.

Images: Provided