FYC is on a mission to shake up the way Dubai does fitness – raising the bar for convenience, quality and accessibility

When you decide it’s time to get fit, the first step is usually signing up for a gym membership. But let’s be honest – life often gets in the way, workouts get skipped, and before you know it, that membership is just money down the drain. Enter Find Your Coaches (FYC): the new service in Dubai that will remove the excuses, so you’ll actually stay committed to getting fit.

FYC delivers certified personal trainers, top-notch equipment, and tailor-made wellness programmes straight to your door, whenever your schedule allows. From strength training and EMS to boxing, yoga, CrossFit-inspired sessions, mobility, and recovery, there are lots of options for you to choose from.

Founded by entrepreneurs Dainish Shah and Neel Shah, FYC was launched to fill one of Dubai’s biggest wellness gaps. The goal? To make premium, structured fitness accessible without the strings of a gym, a fixed location, or pricey membership fees. And if you’re thinking, ‘just another PT booking service’, think again – this is Dubai’s first fully mobile, high-performance fitness experience, designed for those who just don’t have a lot of time, but who want results regardless.

Here’s what you need to know about Phase One of FYC

FYC’s first rollout will cover key residential communities across Dubai, including JLT, Dubai Marina, JBR, Tecom, Palm Jumeirah, Al Furjan, JVC, JVT, Discovery Gardens, The Springs, Meadows, Jumeirah Islands, Emirates Hills, and Dubai Production City.

Wherever you are – at home, in the office, at the gym, or outdoors, FYC brings the workout to you. Each session is led by certified coaches and comes with everything you need. Think EMS suits, boxing pads, CrossFit gear, resistance bands, yoga mats and more, turning any space into your very own high-performance fitness studio.

Additionally, FYC also offers personalised nutrition support, which is included with selected packages.

In the next phase, the service will expand to additional neighbourhoods across Dubai before entering new markets across the GCC.

Want to try FYC out?

FYC is now available to pre-book, with a three-month transformation package available at a discount for Dhs4,650.

It includes multi-discipline training tailored to your goals and a personalised fitness plan and nutrition consultation. And yes, sessions will be delivered to your chosen location, with all equipment provided by FYC.

For more information, or yo book your coach, visit findyourcoaches.com or call 056 959 6406.

