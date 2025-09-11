There have been some changes to Hatta Resorts after reopening for the winter season

Hatta Resorts has announced the date of reopening for the winter season and it’s getting ready to welcome guests back to the mountains for some peace and quiet, and of course some adventure on Monday, September 15.

Hatta Resorts and its Wadi Hub bring together calm water, trails and heritage, with so many experiences designed for families, friends and adventure lovers. Choose from kayaking on the dam, hiking across marked trails, experiencing culture at the heritage village and even glamping under clear night skies. For accommodation, you can choose from nature-led cabins, vintage campers, caravans and domes, so every group can shape its own mountain escape.

There are even some new aspects coming. Visitors can now enjoy drop-in pool access to a dedicated swimming pool area with sun loungers. This is the ideal place to unwind after all the exploring. The other new aspect is the Caravans are now dog-friendly and you can bring your pooch glamping with you.

After reopening, Hatta will be holding various adventure events and the calendar for this winter is packed full of fun things to try. During Dubai Fitness Challenge in November, Hatta Wadi Hub will host a month-long programme of outdoor sessions designed to make it easier to get active in the mountains. Spartan and Tough Mudder also return on 1-2 November 2025, offering challenges for first timers and seasoned racers. This will be followed by Ultra Trail Dubai on 12-14 December, featuring a range of races that highlight Hatta’s rugged terrain and picturesque views.