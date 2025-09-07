If you’re looking to escape the city, consider basking in the beautiful nature of Umm Al Quwain….

The second smallest emirate in the UAE is thriving with glamping spots, waterfront promenades and cosy new cafes. We’ve scouted them out so you don’t have to…

Go glamping

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LUXEGLAMP | لكس جلامب (@luxeglamp.ae)

Sure, the UAE has several glamping options that take you from desert to mountain to seaside. But the latest addition to the emirates’ glamping scene is Luxe Glamp, putting an elevated spin on the glamping experience with its futuristic glass domes, lined along a boardwalk that gazes out over the mangroves. The Bali-inspired interiors are befitting of the off-grid location, with plush upgrades like plunge pools and even private saunas further enhancing the facilities on offer. Inside, you’ll find all the modern comforts you’d want – AC, an ensuite bathroom, and even a mini-bar. While outside, your wooden deck is the place to watch the sunset in style. Activities range from in-villa floating breakfasts to kayaking, as well as interactive pizza making sessions at the in-house restaurant. Rates start from Dhs1,617, with UAE resident discounts available.

@luxeglamp.ae

Hit the beach

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AlBahr Beach (@albahrbeach)

Bringing sun-soaked vibes and a collection of new alfresco experiences to the shorefront of Umm Al Quwain is AlBahr Beach. This sleepy stretch of golden sand is being transformed into a family-friendly destination for sun-soaked days on the sand, casual catch-ups and alfresco evenings with a view. Set on the public Umm Al Quwain beach, it’s lined with sun loungers and parasols, dotted with a growing number of shops and cafes, and also home to Loop Lounge, a ticketed private area where guests can relax, dine and even BBQ. There are loungers available for free on the public beach, or head into the private Loop Lounge, where beach access is Dhs40 on weekdays and Dhs60 on weekends. For Loop Lounge bookings (lounge area), it’s Dhs120 on weekdays and Dhs150 on weekends.

@albahrbeach

Get your steps in

View this post on Instagram A post shared by واجهة الخور المائية | Al Khor Waterfront (@alkhorwaterfront)

The scenic Al Khor waterfront is a lovely spot for a morning stroll or afternoon catch-up – and the second phase of the project is now welcoming visitors. Located at UAQ Waterfront Creek, enjoy a leisurely wander alongside the shimmering water, or perch up on the beach and make a day of it by chilling out on the sand. Those looking to keep active can hire kayaks, or sweat it out on the running track or outdoor gym. And even the little ones can expect a day of fun, with an outdoor playground and skate ramps.

Dining options range from casual beach eats at Sheikh Al Konafa and fresh brews from Shot Speciality Coffee, to the star culinary attraction – The Masked Chef, where burgers, fully loaded fries and sodas are served (as the name suggests) by masked waiters.

@alkhorwaterfront

Plus, more things coming soon…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobha Siniya Island (@sobhasiniyaisland)

Earth Mangroves

A boutique eco-retreat amongst the mangroves is Earth Hotels’ under-construction offering in Umm Al Quwain. A laidback beach experience rooted in sustainability and wellness, it’s set to be an invitation to get immersed in nature-driven experiences and locally-inspired dining.

Sobha Siniya Island

A new coastal development from Sobha Realty will transform Siniya island into an alluring destination to live, vacation and unwind. While it’s mostly residential, the plan also includes a yacht club, an 18-hole golf course and a boardwalk that will bring a new collection of restaurants and shops to Umm Al Quwain.

Downtown Umm Al Quwain

A master plan set to transform Umm Al Quwain is the Downtown project, unveiled in April 2025. This 11km city-within-a-city will stretch along the shorefront and be divided into three key districts: North Beach, Trade Centre and South Beach. Each will come with parks, beaches, residential neighbourhoods, hotels, offices and attractions – firmly putting UAQ on the tourism map.