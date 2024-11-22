For a fun outdoorsy staycation…

If you go camping in the desert, chances are you’ll find yourself packing up the car with tents, blankets, a barbecue, firewood, three times more food than you need, and returning home with half a tonne of sand. Luckily, you can enjoy the fun of a camping trip without the hassle.

From one-off moon retreats to family-friendly campsites, here are 20 of the best places to go glamping in the UAE:

Dubai

The Nest by Sonara

Looking to elevate your glamping experience? Then book a stay at The Nest. These tents aren’t your average bubble dome. The accommodation is built straight into the desert dunes, creating a cool hideaway within Dubai Conservation Reserve. Brought to you by Nara Desert Escapes, the team behind luxury desert restaurant, Sonara Camp, there are 14 desert nests to enjoy. Each Nest comes with a bedroom area, private en-suite bathroom, an outdoor majlis for enjoying the sunset and a mini bar (available on consumption). There are three package types, and guests can choose between dune view (from Dhs1,960), sunrise view (from Dhs2,100) and sunset view (from Dhs2,380). Each Nest can accommodate up to four guests (two adults and two children).

The Nest, Sonara Camp, Dubai Desert Conservation. nara.ae

Hatta Dome Park

Hatta Dome Park launched in 2021 and is an exciting glamping experience to try. It is situated next to Hatta Wadi Hub, one of the UAE’s most popular eco-friendly adventure destinations. The glamping experience entails 15 dome-shaped, permanent luxury tents designed with panoramic windows offering majestic views of the Hatta mountain range and private pools. The tents come with a full range of amenities including a mini-fridge, television, private BBQ and fire pit within a large terrace space and more. Activities to keep you busy include trampoline jumping, ziplining, wall climbing, paragliding and more. New for this season, they’ve added private pools to the domes, so you can take a dip while enjoying the views. Rates start from Dhs1,250.

Hatta Dome Park, Hatta Wadi Hub, located off the Dubai-Hatta road, Dubai. visithatta.com @visit.hatta

Hatta Caravans

The Hatta Cavarans are the entry level glamping option in Hatta, with three different styles to book. There’s your standard caravan, a frills-free option. There’s the deluxe caravan, a little fancier and gazing out to the mountains, or there’s the premium caravan, with more space and better views. If you want modern amenities, book the deluxe or premium caravan. But whichever you book, you’re perfectly positioned on site to make the most of the array of adrenaline-fuelled activities on offer. Rates start from Dhs850 for the standard, Dhs900 for the deluxe or Dhs950 for premium.

Hatta Caravans, Hatta Wadi Hub, off the Dubai-Hatta road. visithatta.com @visit.hatta

Hatta Damani Lodges

The Damani Lodges in Hatta are perfect for fun-filled, family getaways, dotted throughout the Hatta mountains and overlooking the adventure-packed Hatta Wadi Hub activity park. Each has a private terrace with amazing hill-top views, and all the amenities you’d expect at an entry-level hotel, including a separate bathroom, Wi-fi and TV. There’s three categories, ranging from the entry level to the more plush suites, with all available to sleep up to two adults and two children. But these getaways are more about what’s going on outdoors rather than inside, with paragliding, horseback riding, ziplining and more all part of the hatta adventure. Rates start from Dhs1,100.

Damani Lodges, near Hatta Wadi Hub, Hatta. visithatta.com

Terra Solis

Set over a sprawling 371,000 square metre landscape, Terra Solis Dubai can be found in a hidden oasis surrounded by endless dunes. The venue is a 30-minute drive from most locations in Dubai, making it the perfect escape from the city without a long car journey. Inspired by star constellations, guests can choose from three overnight experiences including 48 spacious and luxurious Polaris bell tents, 20 Perseid lodges and six exclusive Orion pool lodges. Prices for the bell tents start from Dhs600, lodges start from Dhs900, and the pool lodges are priced from Dhs1,500.

Tomorrowland presents Terra Solis Desert Destination, Dubai Heritage Vision. Tel: (0)4 456 1956. terrasolisdubai.com

Abu Dhabi

Bab Al Nojoum – Hudayriyat Island

Wake up to the sound of waves, in rustic-luxe glamping tents under swaying trees at Bab Al Nojoum’s OG glamping spot on Hudayriyat Island. There’s the cosy lodge-style chalet tents, designed for six, which feature modern appliances, bunk beds and plunge pools. Then there’s also the duplex tents designed for families of up to four, where again you can chill out by the plunge pool, catch some rays on the sun lounger, or retreat to the inside space with its own kitchenette that’s full air conditioned. There’s plenty you can get up to including water sports activities, yoga, outdoor cinema – and there’s even a hidden spa. Rates start from Dhs1,363 with breakfast included, but there’s also an option to go all-inclusive from Dhs1,970.

Bab Al Nojoum, Hudayriyat Leisure & Entertainment District. Tel: (0)2 691 0222. babalnojoum.com

Bab Al Nojoum – Al Mugheirah

Looking to go off grid? Then head out to the remote neigbourhood of Al Mugheirah, Al Mirfa, where you can glamp in some vintage-looking airstream trailers. It is run by Bab Al Nojoum who run the operations on Hudayriyat Island (above). Here you can try a variety of activities such as tree planting, kite flying at dusk, fishing, horse riding, falconry, take craft classes, snorkel, explore the mangrove, try hiking, biking, yoga, swimming, watersports, futsal, boardgames, and more. There are one bedroom and two bedroom cabins, plus RV campers, with rates from Dhs619.

Al Mugheirah, Al Mirfa, Abu Dhabi. babalnojoum.com

Pura Eco Retreat, Jebel Hafit Desert Park

Now managed by Pura Eco Retreats, Jabel Hafit draws scores of people over the weekend for its picturesque views of the Al Hajar Mountains. If you want to camp here, you have three options: a fully serviced camping experience where you will stay in a Bedouin tent; cosy lodges with scenic mountain views and bathroom amenities; and furnished five-star bubble glamping tents complete with air-conditioning and a private plunge pool. Whichever option you go for, there’s the option to upgrade to breakfast, half- or full-board, plus free activities including camel rides and mountain biking. Rates start from Dhs500 for tents, Dhs1,050 for lodges, and Dhs1,450 for dome tents.

Umm Al Quwain

Casa Mikoko

Kite Beach Umm Al Quwain has become a popular spot for a daycation that feels like you’ve left the emirates behind for a tropical beach in Zanzibar. But did you know it’s also home to a collection African-inspired rustic-luxe chalets? The five Casa Mikoko chalets are all arranged in a neat row along a boardwalk, and come with thoughtful amenities and plenty of privacy. Four of the chalets have one bedroom, while the fifth is a two-bedroom chalet that sleeps up to four adults and two children. Two of the one-bedroom configurations and the two-bedroom chalet have private pools too, so you can enjoy the stunning natural surrounds from your own plunge pool, and even order a floating breakfast to start your day. One-bedroom chalets without pools start from Dhs1,200 per night including breakfast, and Dhs2,200 per night for the pool chalets. The two-bedroom chalet is Dhs4,200 per night, inclusive of breakfast.

Casa Mikoko, Mangrove Beach, Khor Al Yeefrah, Umm Al Quawain. Tel: (0)55 812 3060. casamikoko.ae

Sharjah

Mleiha Glamping

This archaeological centre is home to a new glamping experience in the cultural capital combining outdoor adventure and luxury. Your room, or luxurious Yurt (in layman’s terms, tent) options include standard, family or deluxe family, but all come with the comfort of a hotel stay paired with the thrill of outdoor camping. To keep the experience real, a Unimog will take you to the campsite at 5pm where you can unwind and enjoy beverages. As the moon starts to rise, you can enjoy a special 20-minute stargazing session with astronomy experts. Dinner under the stars follows, and you have the option to pick a specially curated menu, live on-site dinner, or a barbeque of your own. After a good night’s rest, rise before the sun to enjoy watching it rise over the Mleiha desert dunes. A 4×4 will be arranged to take you there and back. Post this, a traditional picnic breakfast basket awaits to help you fuel up. Prices start from Dhs1,295.

Moon Retreat by Sharjah Collection

The family-friendly Moon Retreat is home to 10 single-bed domes, two units of one-bedroom tents and four family tents. They all come with views of the Al Faya Mountains and the desert, a terrace where you can barbecue and most of them have temperature-controlled pools. At the venue, you won’t spot any cafes or restaurants. However, when you book your glamping experience, you will be asked to book your meals with options available for non-vegetarians, vegetarians and seafood fans. Tents start from Dhs1,150, while domes with private pools are priced from Dhs1,250.

Moon Retreat by Sharjah Collection, Mleiha, Sharjah. Tel: (0)6 801 2020. sharjahcollection.ae

Kingfisher Retreat by Sharjah Collection

Located on the remote east coast of Sharjah, this eco retreat feels worlds away from the bustle of Dubai. You will arrive via a private boat to the private island that comes with a modern tent and its own private pool with amazing views of either the Indian Ocean or the mountains. Be prepared to spot birds, gazelles, turtles, crabs and more during your retreat. Pick from either a one-bedroom tent, two-bedroom tent or five-bedroom tent depending on the size of your crew. The barefoot-luxe resort is also home to a restaurant and a spa. Rates start from Dhs1,249.

Mysk Kingfisher Retreat, Khor Kalba, Sharjah. Tel: (0)6 801 2020. sharjahcollection.ae

Al Badayer Retreat

This retreat offers up a choice of rooms and tents and is a perfect staycation spot if what you’re looking for is adventure, serenity and a dose of Emirati culture. The eco-minded desert resort offers up rooms but there are tents (available in one or two bedrooms) if you want a glamping experience. The resort also offers customised desert experiences such as dune bashing, quad biking, horse riding, and desert safaris. To book the tents, expect to pay from Dhs1,149 per night.

Al Badayer Oasis, Sharjah. Tel: (0)6 801 2020. sharjahcollection.ae

Ras Al Khaimah

Longbeach Campground

Putting the glam into glamping, Longbeach Campgroud has a series of luxury camping facilities ranging from beach tents to big safari tents, panoramic dome tents overlooking the sea and even a luxury sunset terrace suite. The resort is well equipped and the camping area is located directly next to a cool infinity pool that overlooks the beach with a pool bar where you can tuck into snacks and drinks throughout the day. There are plenty of activities from water sports to beach volleyball, archery and for the little ones, there’s junior chef, karate lessons, face painting and more. Prices start from Dhs450.

Longbeach Campground, King Faisal Street, Al Nadiyah, Ras Al Khaimah. Tel: (600) 566 600. bmhotelsresorts.com

Banan Beach

One of Dubai’s most popular glamping spots, Banan Beach is found on the shorefront of Ras Al Khaimah. A luxurious glamping option in the adventure emirate, it features infinity pools, bars and restaurants, plus a self-cooking barbecue area. Camping prices start from Dhs650 for the small tent that sleeps two. Room rates are from Dhs450 per night.

Banan Beach, Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah. Tel: (0)7 235 3566. bananbeach.com @bananbeach

Bear Grylls Explorers Camp Launched in May 2021, this pet-friendly ‘camp’ in Ras Al Khaimah will see you sleeping in containers. Bear Grylls Explorer Camp’s lodging experience includes an open campfire area where you can socialise in the evening, toast marshmallows, private bathrooms with a shower and more. Rates start from Dhs400 per night. Bear Grylls Explorer Camp, Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah. Tel: (0)56 501 5831. @beargryllscamp

Images: social/supplied