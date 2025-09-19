Things to do on a solo day in Dubai when your ideal company is… you

You don’t need a +1 to make the most of Dubai. Maybe you’ve just landed here on a stopover. Maybe everyone is busy. Or maybe, you just need… space. Fair. Whether you’re in full “do not disturb” mode or just craving a day without conversations, this is your sign to plan the kind of solo day in Dubai that’s 100% yours. Here’s what to do (alone, and proud) this weekend.

Ease into the weekend with a quiet hour at Talise Spa

If you’re in the mood to disappear for a bit – no phone, no chatter, no noise – this is the spot. Set along the canals at Madinat Jumeirah, Talise Spa feels tucked away from everything, even though it’s right in the middle of the city. The 60-minute Bespoke Aromatherapy Massage is personalised to how you’re feeling that day; tight shoulders, heavy mind, whatever needs sorting. It’s calm, it’s quiet, and it’s exactly the kind of reset that makes the rest of the weekend feel better.

Location: Talise Spa, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Madinat Jumeirah, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St, Umm Suqeim

Times: Daily, 10am to 9pm

Contact: (04) 366 6818 | @talisespa

Spend time by an adults-only beach and pool at Céleste

This is your clean, quiet corner of the coast at Jumeirah Al Qasr. Céleste is open daily for adults (18+), giving you access to a private beach and infinity pool where the only soundtrack you’ll hear is the waves. Order fresh coconut and light bites, bring a book or headphones, or just let the sun do its thing. This is ‘me-time’ at its best.

Location: Céleste, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Madinat Jumeirah, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St, Umm Suqeim

Cost: From Dhs499 per person (Dhs200 redeemable on food & drinks)

Times: Daily, 10am to 7pm



Contact: (800) 6234628 | @jumeirahalqasr

Take a leisurely stroll through Souk Madinat Jumeirah

While you’re there, hop on the buggy and head over to Souk Madinat Jumeirah for a relaxed walk. With winding canals, warm golden lights, and wooden archways, it’s part market, part maze, and totally captivating. Explore unique, one-of-a-kind shops filled with handmade candles, embroidered kaftans, home accessories, and delicate gold jewellery. Local and international designers have left their mark here, and the cafés along the water are perfect for a laid-back coffee break – or maybe two.

Location: Souk Madinat Jumeirah, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St – Al Sufouh 1 – Dubai

Times: Daily from 10am to 11pm

Contact: (0)4 366 8888 | @soukmadinatjumeirah

Take yourself out on a date (yes – solo dates are a thing)

End your day with dinner at Rockfish, tucked inside Jumeirah Al Naseem. It’s calm, beautifully designed, and sits right by the water — ideal for when you want dinner that doesn’t need a plus one. The seafood is the star here, from delicate crudo to handmade pasta and simply grilled catch of the day. Go early, order a glass of wine (or a cocktail if you’re keeping it light), and treat yourself to a signature dessert before you call it a night.

Location: Rockfish, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Jumeira St, Umm Suqeim 3

Times: Lunch Mon to Sat 1pm to 3.30pm, Brunch Sun 1pm to 4pm, Dinner daily 6pm to 10.30pm

Contact: (800) 323232 | @rockfishdubai