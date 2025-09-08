We dug through Instagram to find some of the best shots of the Blood Moon in the UAE

If you’re drawn to all things astronomical, you would have surely heard or even seen the Blood Moon on September 7, 2025. It was deemed ‘the biggest astronomical event of the year’. It is not only the largest eclipse of 2025, but it is also the longest the UAE has seen in recent years.

And if you missed it because you were dining indoors or just totally forgot, here’s the action you missed.

Here are your stunning photos of the Blood Moon in the UAE

Shared by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan

This timelapse is stunning

Simple, but stunning

Up close and personal

We’d frame this one…

Wow…

Getting creative

(Swipe through)

Look at that glow

Snapped from Sharjah

*All photographs shared here belong to their respective owners.

Why is it called the Blood Moon?

The eclipse that took place last night was a total lunar eclipse, meaning the earth is passing directly between the sun and moon, casting its shadow on the lunar surface. When this happens, the moon can take on a reddish or coppery appearance, as light from the sun is refracted through the earth’s atmosphere. This is why it is given the nickname, Blood Moon.

When is the next Blood Moon taking place?

It will only take place on December 31, 2028. What a fun way that will be to start 2029.

