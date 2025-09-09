Jazeera returns to Abu Dhabi and Al Ain this October with direct Kuwait flights

Jazeera Airways is adding two UAE cities back to its map, with direct flights from Kuwait to Abu Dhabi and Al Ain restarting from Thursday October 2, 2025. The move expands the Kuwaiti low-cost carrier’s UAE footprint to three destinations alongside its existing Dubai service, and gives travellers on both sides of the Gulf more choice for quick business trips, family visits, and weekend breaks.

Fares are pitched to tempt. The airline says one-way tickets start from KD9 (about Dhs103) to Al Ain and KD14 (about Dhs541) to Abu Dhabi, with bookings already open on its website and app. It also notes strong demand from Kuwaiti nationals, expatriates, and UAE residents for additional point-to-point options beyond Dubai.

Starting October 2, 2025, you can fly directly to Abu Dhabi and Al Ain with Jazeera Airways. We’re relaunching our twice-weekly service, giving you even more options to explore the UAE.

What does the schedule look like? Industry timetables show twice-weekly services on both routes to begin with, using Airbus A320 family aircraft. For Abu Dhabi, Jazeera plans an evening departure from Kuwait and a late return from the UAE capital. Al Ain will see a similar evening rhythm, making the flights easy to fold into a long weekend. Notably, Al Ain hasn’t been on Jazeera’s network since 2020, so the relaunch is a genuine comeback for the Garden City. As always with airline schedules, timings are subject to change as the season kicks in.

For UAE travellers, the addition of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain routes means fewer road transfers from Dubai and more direct options for Kuwait City. Whether you’re heading for business on the Corniche, catching a match at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium, or plotting a quick food tour through Salmiya’s shawarma and machboos spots. For Kuwaiti visitors bound for the capital or the interior, point-to-point flights should shave time (and taxi fares) off the journey.

So, from early October, you’ll have more ways to hop between Kuwait and the UAE without detouring through Dubai. Keep an eye on launch-week availability and snap up those lowest fares while they last.

Image: Jazeera Airways