The UAE has introduced several new UAE visa types, making it easier for people to live and work in the country

The new UAE visa categories were announced by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) on Monday, September 29

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security announces new amendments and additions to entry visa regulations pic.twitter.com/YAXxLI4XZF — UAEGOV (@UAEmediaoffice) September 29, 2025

New visit visas for specialists

Four new visit visa categories have been added for people working in specialised fields. These include specialists in artificial intelligence, entertainment, events, cruise ships and leisure boats. These visas allow professionals to visit the UAE for work purposes under clear and defined conditions.

Humanitarian residence permits

A new humanitarian residence permit is now available. It is issued for one year and can be extended depending on some factors. This visa is designed for people who meet specific humanitarian criteria.

Residency for widows and divorcees

Foreign widows and divorcees can now apply for a one-year residence permit. This permit may be renewed for another year if they meet certain conditions set by the authorities.

Visit visas for friends and family

A new visit visa allows people to sponsor a friend or relative up to the third degree. Approval for this visa depends on the sponsor’s income.

Business exploration visas

The UAE has also introduced a business exploration visa. This visa is for people who want to establish a company, own a share in an existing business outside the UAE, or demonstrate professional experience. Applicants must show financial stability to qualify.

Truck driver visas

Truck drivers coming to the UAE now need a sponsor, as well as health and financial guarantees. This ensures that drivers meet the country’s requirements for work and safety.

Clear rules for visa duration and extensions

Each visa type comes with a clear authorised duration of stay. The ICP has also outlined the conditions for extending these visas, so applicants know exactly what is required.

These new visa categories are part of the UAE’s ongoing efforts to attract skilled professionals, support families, and make the residency system more flexible.

Image: Getty Images