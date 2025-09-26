Are you or someone you know planning a trip to the UAE? You’ll now need an extra document for your UAE visa before you can enter

Visitors applying for a UAE visa are now required to include the outer cover page of their passport in the application. The update has already been rolled out across Amer centres and travel agencies, meaning travellers who miss this step risk having their application rejected.

What has changed

An Amer centre representative told Khaleej Times that the new requirement came into effect last week. Travel agencies and Amer centres have been informed that applications will not be processed without the passport cover page, and staff are now uploading it with every application.

What documents are now needed

To apply for an entry permit, applicants must submit:

A passport copy

A clear passport-size photo

Hotel booking confirmation

Return flight ticket

The outer cover page of their passport

Another Amer centre executive confirmed the change, saying his office had started uploading the cover page for “all visit visas and other entry permits” after being notified by email last week.

What this means for travellers

If you are applying for a UAE visit visa or any other type of entry permit, make sure you include the front cover of your passport along with the other required documents. Without it, applications will not be accepted.

Emirates bans use of power banks on flights

A new safety rule means passengers won’t be able to use any type of power bank onboard. Emirates has announced a new onboard safety policy that will take effect from October 1, 2025: passengers will no longer be allowed to use power banks during flights. The ban applies to all types and brands of power banks, and is part of the airline’s efforts to enhance passenger safety.

Travellers can still carry power banks in their hand luggage, but they must remain switched off for the duration of the journey.

