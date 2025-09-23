General-release tickets are live as Dubai’s cult culture festival returns to d3 this December with its biggest music line-up yet

Sole DXB is back, and it’s coming in loud. The region’s favourite collision of music, fashion, art, sport, and food lands at Dubai Design District (d3) from December 12 to 14, with a trio of GRAMMY® winners topping the bill: Haitian-born, Montreal-raised producer-DJ Kaytranada on Friday, South Africa’s global sensation Tyla on Saturday, and American R&B trailblazer Miguel closing things out on Sunday. Consider your December plans officially upgraded.

The festival’s music brief is all about discovery and range, and this year nails the brief. Kaytranada brings the genre-blurring grooves that have reshaped dance floors from Coachella to club basements, Tyla delivers the amapiano-laced pop that’s conquered global charts, and Miguel brings that velvet-and-voltage vocal you still know every word to. It’s a multigenre point of view that sums up where culture is at right now, fluid, global, and made for a live crowd.

But you don’t go to Sole just for the headliners. Across the site, expect the festival’s trademark mash-up of talks, tournaments, installations, and brand drops, where international and regional names roll out exclusive collabs and one-off product launches you won’t find anywhere else. The food line-up expands again this year, so yes, you can fuel your schedule with serious eats between sets. With support from Visit Dubai and venue partner d3, the 2025 edition is set to double down on the city-meets-world energy that attracted more than 38,000 people to last year’s event.

If you’re plotting your weekend, the shape is simple: Friday with Kaytranada’s bounce, Saturday with Tyla’s glossy heat, and Sunday with Miguel’s sing-it-back catalogue. Layer in the sneaky shopping, the panel you didn’t expect to love, a curb-side basketball game, and a plate that lives rent-free in your memory until January, and you’ve got the Sole formula. It’s the kind of festival where the walk between stages becomes its own highlight reel.

Tickets: General release is on sale now via Platinumlist and starts at Dhs449.

When: December 12 to 14 at Dubai Design District (d3), from 4pm to 2:30am, Friday through Sunday