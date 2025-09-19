Coca-Cola Arena set for a blockbuster Timbaland concert in Dubai

Clear your calendars: Timbaland is set to make his Coca-Cola Arena debut with a high-energy live show that celebrates a catalog few producers can touch. The multi-platinum hitmaker has shaped the sound of pop and hip-hop for three decades, crafting era-defining tracks with Justin Timberlake, Missy Elliott, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Nelly Furtado and more. And he’s bringing that hit parade to Dubai for one night only.

Billed as one of the most influential figures in modern music, Timbaland’s resume spans chart-toppers, Grammys and culture-shifting collaborations. Expect a set stacked with the anthems he produced and performed, from “The Way I Are,” “Give It to Me,” and the club-igniting beats he created for the likes of “SexyBack,” “Dirt Off Your Shoulder,” “Get Ur Freak On,” “One in a Million,” and “Apologize.”

“Dubai has always shown me so much love,” he said ahead of the show. “This concert is about celebrating the hits and the incredible collaborations I’ve been able to share with fans.”

There’s a family twist, too: Timbaland’s son Demetrius will join the bill to DJ and perform alongside his father, a rare multi-generational moment on a Dubai stage. Organisers also tease a special guest still to be announced, so keep an eye out for an extra dose of star power.

Tickets are on sale now at coca-cola-arena.com, with prices starting at Dhs195 for Bronze seats and climbing through Silver and Floor Standing to Gold (Dhs395), Platinum (Dhs495) and Diamond/Fan Pit (Dhs595) if you want to be close to the action. However you book it, this one has “sing-every-word” written all over it.

Round up the crew, warm up your vocals, and get ready for a nostalgia-fuelled, hit-after-hit party only Timbaland can deliver.

The deets:

Timbaland live in Dubai, Coca-Cola Arena

When: Friday November 28, 2025

Tickets: From Dhs195, available now at coca-cola-arena.com

Image: Supplied