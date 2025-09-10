Turn Grand Prix weekend into a rave as Keinemusik gets ready to light up Abu Dhabi on December 5

Abu Dhabi is getting a serious dose of Berlin cool as the mighty Keinemusik are touching down for a one-night takeover of Yas Gateway Park on Friday December 5, with music rolling from 10.30pm deep into the early hours. Slotted squarely into #AbuDhabiGP weekend, it’s shaping up to be the after-party you plan your sleep schedule around.

If you’ve somehow missed the phenomenon, Keinemusik is the collective and label formed in 2009 by Adam Port, &ME, Rampa and Reznik. A crew that blends techno, deep house and left-field flourishes into an instantly recognisable sound. The name may cheekily mean “no music” in German, but the global following says otherwise.

Part of the magic is how the group performs, as one unit, beneath their giant Kloud stage piece, whipping up the kind of communal dance floor feel that turns a show into a memory. They’ve carried that energy across 60+ countries, from Coachella and Tomorrowland to statement sets at landmarks like Berlin’s Tempelhofer Feld (drawing more than 60,000 people) and the Giza Pyramids. Expect Abu Dhabi to get that same widescreen treatment.

Tickets are primed to move quickly. Pre-sale opens at 12pm on Monday September 15, with the general sale from 12pm on Tuesday September 16, and prices starting at Dhs295. Book via Live Nation or Ticketmaster, set reminders, and maybe warn your group chat that you’re going off-grid for a night.

With the city buzzing for race weekend, the timing is perfect: arrive late, lean into the pulse, and let Keinemusik’s long-form set blur the line between party and dreamscape. Whether you’re a longtime listener or just Keinemusik-curious, this is the one to close your season with a flourish.

When: Friday December 5, from 10.30pm

Location: Yas Gateway Park, Abu Dhabi

Tickets: Pre-sale 12pm Mon Sep 15; general sale 12pm Tue Sep 16; from Dhs295 (Live Nation/Ticketmaster)