Your last chance to experience one of the most unique ladies nights in Dubai

Sometimes it’s not just rooftop cocktails, this is your last chance to experience on of the most unique ladies nights in Dubai. You’ll swap stilettos for swimwear when you head to this one, it’s an all ladies party at Wild Wadi Waterpark.

The night will take place on Friday, September 26, from 6pm to 11pm and you can experience the ladies-only party in this Dubai waterpark and this one is even in partnership with RITUALS.

It’s an affordable option, Dhs169 for ladies, and if you want to take your little ones (aged 8 and under) you can for Dhs99.

Grab your girls and head down for a live DJ, female of course, playing throwback bangers, hair braiding stations, temporary tattoos, and so much more. If you want to capture the memories you can be snap happy at the photobooth. Plus all the rides are open for you to enjoy along with a delicious menu of snacks too. You’ll even get some free RITUALS goodies too.

Your privacy is completely secured as it’s all female staff running the show, from lifeguards to kitchen staff, including behind the scenes at CCTV. See more information about the ladies night in Dubai here.

If you don’t fancy heading to a waterpark though, you can keep your stilettos on and there are lots of options for the more standard ladies nights in Dubai. We’ve even put together a list of the free ladies’ nights in Dubai so you won’t need to spend a penny.

