Get ready Abu Dhabi, because one of the world’s biggest voices is heading your way

Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi will take the stage at Saadiyat Nights on Saturday January 17, 2026. The open-air concert series returns for its third edition on Saadiyat Island, promising unforgettable live performances under the stars. Fans can look forward to an evening filled with Capaldi’s chart-topping hits and heartfelt hits in one of the capital’s most stunning settings.

Saadiyat Nights returns

Abu Dhabi’s much loved open-air concert series, Saadiyat Nights, is back for its third edition. Taking place on the beautiful Saadiyat Island, the event promises world-class live music under the stars, with the stage set against stunning coastal views. Each year the series has brought unforgettable performances to the capital, and 2026 is shaping up to be just as exciting.

Lewis Capaldi to headline

Kicking things off in style, Scottish superstar Lewis Capaldi will take to the stage on Saturday January 17, 2026. It is set to be one of the biggest live music moments of the season, giving fans in the UAE the chance to sing along to his biggest hits in a special outdoor setting.

A global star

After taking a step back from the spotlight, Capaldi returned in 2023 with an emotional performance at Glastonbury Festival that made headlines around the world. Known for his powerful voice and heartfelt lyrics, he is behind some of the most streamed songs of all time including Someone You Loved and Before You Go.

His first album became the best-selling record across 2019 and 2020, while his follow-up brought even more chart-toppers like Forget Me, Wish You The Best and Pointless. Along the way, he has picked up BRIT Awards, Grammy nominations and sold out arenas across the globe.

Tickets

Fans will not want to miss this rare Abu Dhabi performance. Tickets are available now through ticketmaster.ae and entry is open to those aged seven and above.

The details

Location: Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi

Times: Saturday January 17, 2026

Tickets: Ticket prices start from Dhs295, available at ticketmaster.ae, age limit 7+

Image: Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns