For an incredible thirteenth time…

With stunning beaches, incredible luxury offerings, world-class culture destinations and a burgeoning line up of culinary concepts headlining its repertoire, Abu Dhabi’s own slice of the Maldives, Saadiyat Island, has been crowned the Middle East’s leading beach destination for a jaw-dropping 13th consecutive time at the World Travel Awards.

And we’re not surprised.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saadiyat Island By Simply AD (@saadiyatisland)

Whether you’re an Abu Dhabi resident or a visitor, Saadiyat is likely one of the first spots on your must-visit list in the capital. So it should come as no surprise that this idyllic locale, mere minutes away from the city centre, continues to build on its never-ending list of laurels.

What’s On at Saadiyat?

With pristine white sand beaches, irreplicable tranquility and plenty to do, Saadiyat brings the best of island life, culture, dining and more to those that visit. To name just a couple of world-class attractions on the island, it houses the Louvre Abu Dhabi, Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Manarat Al Saadiyat and more. Dining destinations include TOTO, SAL, Antonia and more, and luxurious beach-facing hotels you can lounge about here include Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort, Saadiyat Rotana Resort and Villas, and Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island.

Exciting megaprojects on Saadiyat Island that will open their doors in the future include the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, Zayed National Museum, Nobu Residences by Al Dar and Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences – in addition to everything else coming to the UAE.

Whether it is sand in your toes, a healthy dose of global culture, or world-class cuisine you’re after, Saadiyat Island is an unmissable attraction in the UAE capital.

Follow whatson.ae for all the newest and greatest updates.

saadiyatisland.ae