From Hatta’s dawn paddles to Yas Island’s indoor thrills, let the open road lead you here this long weekend

The long weekend is knocking on our doors and it’s the perfect excuse to pile into the car with friends or family and make a mini-escape. This Friday, September 5, the UAE will observe the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday, and with that comes a day off.

From sunrise starts, golden-hour finishes, and cool(er) plans built around sea breezes, mountain sunsets and blissfully air-conditioned stops, here’s where to point your wheels across the UAE.

Hatta (Dubai): blue-green dam mornings, mountain-cool evenings

An easy 90-minute roll from most cities, Hatta is all about timing. Hit Hatta Dam at dawn for glassy-calm kayaking and emerald views, then retreat for a lazy lunch. Trails and viewpoints feel far nicer after 5pm so pack a light layer for breezier nights and pre-book activities.

Fujairah & Snoopy Island: saltwater therapy on the east coast

When temps soar, as they continue to do in September, head for water. Fujairah’s coastline gets you into the sea fast, snorkel around Snoopy Island (keep an eye out for turtles), book a boat trip, or plant yourself at a beach club and make a day of it. The drive via Sharjah/Kalba threads mountain tunnels before that big reveal of blue. A perfect long weekend adventure.

Khorfakkan (Sharjah): bays, boats and a breezy amphitheatre stroll

Just north of Fujairah, Khorfakkan pairs rugged coves with easy boat tours to Shark Island. Do the outdoor bits early or late, then swap to shaded cafés and a post-sunset wander by the amphitheatre when the sea breeze kicks in.

Jebel Jais (Ras Al Khaimah): sunset curves and cooler air

The UAE’s highest road rewards patience, arrive late afternoon, let the heat ebb, then cruise the switchbacks to sky-high viewpoints. Stick around for sunset; on-mountain temps are noticeably milder, and the night sky is starrier. Time your descent and check advisories before you go.

Yas Island (Abu Dhabi): indoors, all thrills

If your idea of relief is max AC, make a beeline for Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, or a lap of Yas Mall, all linked, all climate-controlled, all easily wrapped with dinner on the island. It’s a road trip with guaranteed comfort.

Umm Al Quwain mangroves: sunrise/sunset paddles

UAQ’s calm channels are ideal for mangrove kayaking—aim for sunrise or dusk for softer light, cooler air and more birdlife. Keep a dry bag handy and plan a simple beach picnic to follow.

Sharjah culture loop: cool galleries, cooler cafés

Build an artsy, air-conditioned circuit: Sharjah Art Museum, the immersive Rain Room (pre-book), and the serene House of Wisdom reading room. Thread in thoughtful cafés between stops for a mellow, brain-on day out.

Al Ain (Abu Dhabi): oasis shade and Jebel Hafeet views

Start with the Al Ain Oasis boardwalks under a canopy of date palms, then drive up Jebel Hafeet for sweeping horizons at golden hour. Museums and forts add culture (and AC) to the mix.