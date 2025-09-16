How the Jobseeker Visa helps you stay longer while hunting for jobs in Dubai

Finding a job is a job in itself, and if you’re planning to move to Dubai for work, you’ll want the time and space to get it right. The UAE’s Jobseeker Visa gives you just that, up to 120 days in the country without a company sponsor, so you can explore, apply, interview, and figure out your next move while searching for jobs in Dubai, on your own terms.

What is the Jobseeker Visa?

Launched under the UAE Cabinet’s new visa rules, the jobseeker visa is for qualified professionals and recent grads ready to search for work before landing a job. You need to be a skilled worker classified under the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation’s approved list, holding at least a bachelor’s degree. Graduates from top 500 global universities recognised by the UAE Ministry of Education also qualify.

How to apply

Applying is simple and done online via the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) Dubai website:

Find the ‘Issuing a visit visa to explore job opportunities’ service

Register or log in with UAE Pass

Fill in the form and upload your documents

Pay the fees and track your application with the provided transaction number

What you’ll need

Recent passport-style photo

Valid passport with at least 6 months validity

University degree certificate

Visa durations and fees

60 days: Dhs200

90 days: Dhs300

120 days: Dhs400

VAT applies, and additional fees may be charged based on your application details.

Who can apply?

To be eligible, you’ll need to tick a few boxes:

Be a skilled worker classified under MOHRE’s professional levels 1, 2 or 3

Hold at least a bachelor’s degree (or equivalent)

If you’re a recent graduate, your university must be ranked in the top 500 globally, as recognised by the UAE Ministry of Education

Heads up

Rules and fees can change, so double-check with the official authorities before applying:

GDRFA Dubai: 800 5111

Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship: 600 522222

