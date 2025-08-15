Sonny Fodera owns the night on Palm Jumeirah

Sonny Fodera is not new to the scene, or the charts. From Ibiza sets to headline slots across Europe, the Australian-born DJ has built a name off solid releases, quality sets, and a sound that knows how to hold a crowd. On October 25, he’s heading to Bohemia Beach Club, bringing his signature style to Dubai.

The event

Bohemia is known for pulling in big names, and this is no different. The vibe? A chill open-air spot for Sonny’s set; good music, sea breeze, and a crowd moving to the groove outdoors, where the night feels open and free.

Who’s Sonny Fodera?

An Aussie DJ who’s been quietly killing it on the house scene. His tracks pop up everywhere, keeping dancefloors busy worldwide. Over the last decade, he’s gone from remixing for Cajual to running his own label, Solotoko, and headlining festivals across Europe and beyond.

The sound

Expect a mix that’s deep enough to draw you in but upbeat enough to keep you moving. If you’ve heard Asking or You & I, you know the vibe: smooth, melodic house that fits perfectly in both festival settings and intimate beach clubs.

The details

Location: Bohemia Beach Club, Palm Jumeirah

Date: October 25, from 5pm

Tickets: Dhs150 for ladies (includes one drink), Dhs200 for gents (includes one drink), VIP tables available, starting from Dhs650

Contact: (04) 455 9989, bohemiadubai.com, @bohemiabyfive

More big names

If you’re planning your concert calendar, the UAE is stacked: Lost Frequencies on October 4, Carl Cox at Playa Pacha on October 17, Robin Schulz on October 18, Anyma on October 31, Enrique Iglesias in November, and Katy Perry closing the year in December.