Mamluks exhibition opens at Louvre Abu Dhabi with 250 works

Step into Mamluk history at Louvre Abu Dhabi with over 250 works of art and heritage

Louvre Abu Dhabi presents Mamluks: Legacy of an Empire, a major exhibition developed in collaboration with the Musée du Louvre. It uncovers the story of the Mamluk Sultanate, one of the Islamic world’s most influential dynasties, whose rule spanned more than two and a half centuries.

The exhibition brings together over 250 works, including calligraphy, textiles, metalwork, ceramics, manuscripts, and intricate arabesque designs. Each piece highlights the Mamluks not only as warriors but also as skilled craftsmen, diplomats, and key players in global trade. Their reign was marked by a flourishing of artistic and intellectual expression, a defining period in the Islamic Golden Age.

Ahead of the exhibition opening on September 17, What’s On Abu Dhabi was taken on a guided tour by Dr. Souraya Noujaim is the Director of the Islamic Arts Department at Musée du Louvre in Paris. Among the standout works is the Baptistère de Saint Louis, a basin from Syria or Egypt dating back to around 1330. Signed by the artist Muhammad ibn al-Zayn, the copper alloy vessel is inlaid with gold, silver, and black paste. Its engravings shimmer with detail, making it one of the most celebrated examples of Mamluk metalwork.

The breadth of the exhibition is striking. Manuscripts lined with calligraphy sit alongside fragments of silk, carpets, and wall tiles. Everyday objects such as children’s clothes, lamps, and vases are displayed with the same care as monumental works of art. Together they paint a vivid picture of Mamluk society, from the ornate halls of power to the textures of daily life.

Curators have arranged the works to tell the story of a civilisation whose influence endures centuries later. The exhibition offers an immersive look at how the Mamluks shaped history through artistry, governance, and trade.

Whether you are interested in art, history, or cultural heritage, Mamluks: Legacy of an Empire promises an engaging and visually striking experience.

Location: Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island

Times: Tuesday to Thursday: 10am to 6:30pm and Friday to Sunday: 10am to 8:30pm

Cost: Dhs65

Contact: (600) 56 55 66