Few artists can move an audience to silence with just a piano, but Ludovico Einaudi is one of them

The Italian composer, famous for his beautiful melodies, is heading to Abu Dhabi this January for a special one night performance at Saadiyat Nights, Abu Dhabi.

An open-air concert at Saadiyat Nights

World-renowned pianist and composer Ludovico Einaudi will take the stage in Abu Dhabi on Saturday January 10, 2026. The Italian maestro will perform at the open-air Saadiyat Nights concert series on Saadiyat Island, with tickets starting from Dhs295.

The sound of modern classical music

Einaudi has become one of the most celebrated figures in contemporary classical music as his piano melodies have made him the most streamed classical artist of all time.

A career that spans film and stage

Many will recognise Einaudi’s music from film and television. His pieces have been featured in award-winning productions such as Nomadland and The Father. He also released a collection of music for screen, titled Cinema, which brought together some of his most memorable work for films and series. Beyond the screen, he continues to sell out concerts across the world.

New music to discover

In recent years, Einaudi released Underwater, his first solo piano album in two decades. Written in 2020, the album captures a sense of calm and creativity, with tracks performed on piano alone.

A night of music

Abu Dhabi audiences now have the chance to see this extraordinary artist perform live by the sea at Saadiyat Nights. With the island’s serene setting as a backdrop, Einaudi’s performance is set to be a memorable evening filled with moving soundscapes and moments of stillness.

Location: Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi

Times: Saturday January 10, 2026

Tickets: Ticket prices start from Dhs295, available at ticketmaster.ae

Image: Mary McCartney