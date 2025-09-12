Felicità is more than a restaurant; it is a stage for food, music, and culture to collide in spectacular style

The season is upon us, and foodies in Dubai are in for a treat with new restaurant openings that promise to keep their bellies (and their Instagram feeds) satisfied. One of the latest must-visit spots is Felicità, a bold new Italian destination opening at Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai.

Step inside, and you’re greeted by a kaleidoscope of Sicilian-inspired artistry: hand-painted tiles, playful patterns, whimsical sculptures, and dramatic chandeliers adorned with cherubic figures. The restaurant is a visual feast of colour, light, and texture, all capturing the vibrancy of Southern Italy. Our team at What’s On summed up the experience in one word: Stunning.

Step outdoors to the lush terrace, where diners are surrounded by greenery, including graceful palm trees. Yet your eyes can’t help but be drawn to the grand views of the Burj Khalifa towering above.

Come winter, this terrace will be the perfect spot for a golden-hour aperitivo, long dinners with friends, or late-night gatherings under the stars.

And soon, guests will also be able to enjoy shisha as exquisite as the venue itself – all handcrafted and hand-painted in Tuscany, Italy.

But there’s more.

Adding to its allure, Felicità also features a hidden speakeasy bar, perfect for post-dinner drinks. Sip on expertly crafted cocktails as conversations flow late into the night. On select evenings, live Italian musicians and DJs set the mood, moving effortlessly from soulful ballads and tarantella rhythms to upbeat contemporary beats.

There’s no doubt: when it opens in late September, Felicità is set to become a destination where la dolce vita truly takes center stage.

