Three huge acts in one night at Ushuaia Dubai

Three of the biggest acts in electronic music are coming to Ushuaia Dubai for one night only and it’s this year. Monolink, Ben Böhmer and Mind Against are coming for the 4th show of the season on December 13.

German singer-songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Monolink is set to make his Middle East debut as he brings The Beauty Of It All album tour to Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience. Known for blending his guitar-driven roots with avant-garde electronic production, Monolink’s music balances emotional depth with rhythmic expression. His latest album, released today, follows acclaimed works Amniotic (2018) and Under Darkening Skies (2021). Fans can expect a transformative live performance combining soaring vocals, live instrumentation, and hypnotic visuals — all under the Dubai skyline.

Joining him is Berlin-based composer and producer Ben Böhmer, returning after a successful Ushuaïa debut earlier this year. Celebrated for his emotionally charged live sets, Böhmer has won international acclaim with albums including Breathing (2019), Begin Again (2021), and In Bloom (2024). His music explores themes of loss, renewal, and joy, with nearly a billion streams to his name.

Also taking to the stage are Italian-born, Lisbon-based brothers Alessandro and Federico Fognini, better known as Mind Against. Their forward-thinking sound, a fusion of IDM, house, and techno, has seen them release on tastemaker labels Afterlife and Hotflush, as well as their own platform HABITAT. With melodic synths, pulsing basslines, and immersive atmospheres, their sets are in-demand across the global electronic scene.

After welcoming over 90,000 fans in its debut season, Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience continues to deliver world-class performances. With headline shows already announced from Anyma, Adriatique, and Calvin Harris, it has become a must-visit destination for electronic music in the region. Expect state-of-the-art production, breathtaking views, and the same high-energy atmosphere that made Ushuaïa Ibiza an icon.

Tickets are on sale Wednesday October 1.