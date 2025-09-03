Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah gets a brand new name and look
Nakheel Mall has officially been renamed Palm Jumeirah Mall as part of Dubai Holding Asset Management’s strategy to unify its malls and destinations under a single brand
The change of Nakheel Mall reflects the mall’s iconic status at the heart of Palm Jumeirah and signals a fresh chapter for shopping, dining, and lifestyle experiences.
New look and exciting openings
A redeveloped section of the mall opens today, Wednesday, September 3, bringing an exciting mix of international and home-grown brands. Visitors can explore:
Fashion and lifestyle
- Paul Smith
- Boss
- Lacoste
- Polo Ralph Lauren
- Le Petit Bateau
- Sandro
- Maje
- Lululemon
- The Giving Movement
- 12 Storeez
- Lime
- Furla
- Silvian Heach
- Pablosky
- Jacardi
- Swarovski
Dining and cafés
- Home Bakery
- Brunch & Cake
- Le Majlis
- Al Beiruti
- %Arabica
- Konjiki Hototogisu
- Gyu Kaku
Here’s a sneak peak of Konjiki Hototogisu:
Entertainment and design
- Kartell
- Lego
- other unique lifestyle concepts
These new openings join the mall’s existing shops, restaurants, and leisure options to make Palm Jumeirah Mall a go-to destination for residents and visitors alike.
A leading destination for shopping and dining
Since it first opened in 2019, Palm Jumeirah Mall has welcomed millions of visitors every year. The new redeveloped section and rebranding aim to offer a more diverse and sophisticated retail experience. Popular spots like the West Rooftop dining area, featuring restaurants such as Three Cuts, Samakje, Gatsby, Chalet Berezka, and The Cheese Farm, add to the mall’s culinary appeal.
Dubai Holding Asset Management’s vision
Dubai Holding Asset Management manages the largest shopping portfolio in the UAE, with 10 malls, 15 lifestyle destinations, and 18 retail centres. Its 6,500+ retailers include both global and home-grown brands. The rebranding of Palm Jumeirah Mall is part of Dubai Holding Asset Management’s mission to create destinations that inspire, connect, and offer memorable experiences.
Whether you’re shopping, dining, relaxing, or looking for family fun, Palm Jumeirah Mall brings the spirit of the Palm to life.
