Nakheel Mall has officially been renamed Palm Jumeirah Mall as part of Dubai Holding Asset Management’s strategy to unify its malls and destinations under a single brand

The change of Nakheel Mall reflects the mall’s iconic status at the heart of Palm Jumeirah and signals a fresh chapter for shopping, dining, and lifestyle experiences.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palm Jumeirah Mall (@palmjumeirahmall)

New look and exciting openings

A redeveloped section of the mall opens today, Wednesday, September 3, bringing an exciting mix of international and home-grown brands. Visitors can explore:

Fashion and lifestyle

Paul Smith

Boss

Lacoste

Polo Ralph Lauren

Le Petit Bateau

Sandro

Maje

Lululemon

The Giving Movement

12 Storeez

Lime

Furla

Silvian Heach

Pablosky

Jacardi

Swarovski

Dining and cafés

Home Bakery

Brunch & Cake

Le Majlis

Al Beiruti

%Arabica

Konjiki Hototogisu

Gyu Kaku

Here’s a sneak peak of Konjiki Hototogisu:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Entertainment and design

Kartell

Lego

other unique lifestyle concepts

These new openings join the mall’s existing shops, restaurants, and leisure options to make Palm Jumeirah Mall a go-to destination for residents and visitors alike.

A leading destination for shopping and dining

Since it first opened in 2019, Palm Jumeirah Mall has welcomed millions of visitors every year. The new redeveloped section and rebranding aim to offer a more diverse and sophisticated retail experience. Popular spots like the West Rooftop dining area, featuring restaurants such as Three Cuts, Samakje, Gatsby, Chalet Berezka, and The Cheese Farm, add to the mall’s culinary appeal.

Dubai Holding Asset Management’s vision

Dubai Holding Asset Management manages the largest shopping portfolio in the UAE, with 10 malls, 15 lifestyle destinations, and 18 retail centres. Its 6,500+ retailers include both global and home-grown brands. The rebranding of Palm Jumeirah Mall is part of Dubai Holding Asset Management’s mission to create destinations that inspire, connect, and offer memorable experiences.

Whether you’re shopping, dining, relaxing, or looking for family fun, Palm Jumeirah Mall brings the spirit of the Palm to life.

Image: Palm Jumeirah Mall Website