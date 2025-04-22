Big Mamma Group is behind some of Europe’s most Instagrammable – and over-the-top – Italian restaurants…

Foodies, get excited! Big Mamma’s viral Italian restaurants have become some of the most photographed culinary hotspots in London, Paris and Madrid. And now they’re expanding their restaurant empire and landing in Dubai.

Although we don’t have many details yet, a LinkedIn post advertising for a Head of Communications role confirms that Dubai will become home to the first Big Mamma restaurant outside of Europe. With a location and concept still to be confirmed, we’ll have to wait on more information to be revealed soon. But the post does suggest that the city could be getting more than one Big Mamma concept. We can’t wait.

Currently, Big Mamma operates 28 restaurants across the UK, France, Spain, Germany, Monaco, Belgium and Italy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIG MAMMA UK 🚀 (@bigmamma.uk)

Over the last decade, Big Mamma Group has created some of the most talked-about Italian restaurants in Europe’s culinary capitals. The restaurants are renowned for recreating the quintessential Italian trattoria experience with lashings of personality, audacious décor and over-the-top dishes. Their OG London restaurant, Gloria is an ode to Italy’s southern coast with a retro touch and easily fills up reservations months in advance. It’s since been followed up with equally Instagrammable, fun-filled and tricky-to-get-into Circolo Popolare, Ave Mario, Carlotta, and Jacuzzi, in London, plus La Bellezza in Birmingham. Whether it’s one of these concepts that the group brings to Dubai – or something exclusive to the city – remains to be seen.

Big Mamma Group isn’t the only international hospitality group making its Dubai debut this year. At Ciel Tower, the soon-to-be world’s tallest hotel, Permanently Unique Group are gearing up to launch Manchester-born pan-Asian restaurant Tattu in Dubai. And over in DIFC, upcoming openings include London’s iconic Scott’s and Mr Chow restaurants. Coming soon to the Palm Jumeirah will be one of the hottest tickets on New York’s dining circuit, Carbone.

Images: Big Mamma Group