The fountain show features water, fire, and light choreographed in perfect harmony to Zimmer’s composition

Love a fountain show? Atlantis The Royal and Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) have teamed up with Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer to debut his composition Diamond in the Desert – inspired by his immersive journey through Dubai – as part of the renowned Skyblaze Fountain Show at the resort.

The 4.5-minute show features water, fire, and light choreographed in perfect harmony to Zimmer’s masterpiece. It debuts this Friday, September 12, at 7pm. You can experience the best views from the resort’s restaurants, so if it’s something you want to see, get those bookings in.

Hans Zimmer is known for creating some iconic music, from The Lion King to Gladiator, Inception, and Dune to his most recent success, the F1 soundtrack from the movie under the same name. Zimmer has over 200 film and television credits to his name and has picked up multiple Academy Awards, GRAMMYs, and Golden Globes.

Diamond in the Desert is his very first composition for a destination, which makes it very special. Through the soundtrack, Zimmer brings Dubai’s story to life.

Speaking on the track, Zimmer says, “I’ve always been inspired by Dubai’s energy, its boldness, its ambition, and its ability to blend cultures in such a unique way. With Diamond in the Desert, I wanted to capture that spirit in music. Something powerful, cinematic, and deeply connected to this extraordinary city.”

He added, “To now see Diamond in the Desert come alive in this incredible choreography of fire and water at Atlantis The Royal is truly special. It’s about creating a sense of wonder, a piece of music and a performance that belongs to Dubai, for its people and its visitors.”

Speaking ahead of the show’s launch, Olivier Bonard, General Manager and Senior Vice President at Atlantis The Royal stated that hosting Zimmer’s first-ever destination composition is a true honour. He added, “It’s a perfect example of how music and art can come together to create something unforgettable.”

For Zimmer, this project represents a three-year creative journey culminating in his first-ever destination soundtrack, making Dubai the backdrop for his artistry in a way never seen before. The track is part of Hans Zimmer & Friends: Diamond in the Desert, a cinematic global event showcasing his music performed across iconic Dubai landmarks.

Aida Al Busaidy, Associate Vice President of Consumer Advocacy, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) shares that the creation of this soundtrack for Dubai ‘reflects the inspiration Zimmer found across the city – from its vibrant neighbourhoods to its iconic landmarks. Al Busaidy added, “From the moment we heard it, we knew it would be timeless, and through Atlantis The Royal’s Skyblaze Fountain Show, it is now set to resonate powerfully with new audiences.”

You can view the new Skyblaze Fountain Show from eight venues across Atlantis The Royal: The Royal Tearoom with Christophe Devoille, Michelin-starred Dinner by Heston Blumenthal and other celebrity chef restaurants such as La Mar by Gastón Acurio, Ariana’s Persian Kitchen and more.

What is The Skyblaze Fountain Show?

It is curated with more than 1,400 colour-changing lights, liquid fireworks, and a feathery water display.

At the heart of the resort stands The Skyblaze Fountain Show, one of the world’s most unique performances, where water and fire erupt in harmonious gestures, movements, and patterns that feel different with every performance. Lit by more than 1,400 colour-changing lights, the fountain ignites in explosions of liquid fireworks, arcs of feathery water expressions, and moments of suspense as delicate mist rises to veil the scene.

The show runs from 7pm until midnight, at 30-minute intervals. The show is 4.5 minutes long.

