CARBONE opens at Atlantis The Royal next month and here’s what to know

The legendary New York restaurant CARBONE is finally coming to Dubai and it’s very soon, plus you can now make reservations to dine there. The Italian restaurant debuted in the US over a decade ago and has become one of the most celebrated restaurants in America.

Reservations are now open for Monday, October 6 and you can now book your table and be one of the first to try it. CARBONE is a quintessential New York City dining experience, inspired by the legendary Italian-American dining rooms from 1950s New York, it combines old-school swagger with the highest quality ingredients. We’re expecting the same from CARBONE Dubai.

The Dubai version of CARBONE

The Dubai version of CARBONE was always going to be impressive, but once we heard the details we really are excited to see what it looks like. At the heart of the restaurant there will be a showstopping centrepiece, one of the largest jellyfish tanks in the world, which will stretch across the entire wall of the dining room. The dining room will have elegant chandeliers, a curated art collection, velvety jewel-toned nooks, leather banquettes and damask-adorned walls with Venetian glass mirrors. Spot the sleek, elongated bar and plush, vibrantly coloured seating too.

You’ll be able to dine on the terrace during the winter months, with a view of the Skyblaze Fountain Show. There is a semi-private dining room where you can dine with up to 40 guests along with an extensive wine collection too for the wine enthusiasts, choose from 450 labels of rare, vintage and new-to-Dubai choices.

Location: Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah

Opening times: Restaurant will operate daily from 6pm to 11:30pm, bar 6pm to 2am from Thursdays to Saturday, 6pm to 1am from Sunday to Wednesday

Contact: @carbonedxb +971 4 426 0500

Image: Supplied