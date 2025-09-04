If you’re looking to experience the best Onam celebrations in Dubai, here are the top places that capture the festival’s essence

Onam, the vibrant harvest festival of Kerala, is a time of joy, tradition, and togetherness. For Keralites and festival enthusiasts living in Dubai, this cultural celebration brings a slice of home to the city’s multicultural tapestry. From traditional feasts to cultural performances, Dubai offers a variety of venues where you can soak in the spirit of Onam and create unforgettable memories with family and friends

Here are the top places to celebrate Onam in Dubai:

Punjab Grill Dubai

For just Dhs99, diners can enjoy an Onam spread at Michelin-starred restaurant Punjab Grill Dubai. Onam Sadhya will be served from September 5 to 7 from 12pm to 3pm and includes a vegetarian feast that honours Kerala’s heritage. Think avial, kalan, olan, erissery, cheera thoran, neyyi and parippu, sambar, rasam, moru kachiyathu and more. There’s dessert as well with tender coconut elaneer payasam, pal payasam ice cream, jackfruit pudding and more. You can even get a mocktail menu with sips for Dhs25 each.

Location: Punjab Grill Dubai, Anantara Downtown, Marasi Drive, Business Bay

Dates: September 5 to 7, 12pm to 3pm

Cost: Dhs99

Contact: (050) 194 1107

@punjabgrilldubai

Pincode

Pincode by Kunal Kapur is known for reimagining Indian cuisine with flair and you can celebrate Onam here from September 4 to 6 with a creative twist. There are two crafted menus that fuse classic Kerala dishes with unexpected twists. There’s kunada payasam with jaggery where Kerala’s beloved payasam gets a glow-up with the golden crunch of kunafa with earthy jaggery caramel; and paneer inji puli with a tangy, spicy, and comforting melt-in-the-mouth paneer. The menu is available in Abu Dhabi, too.

Location: Pincode, Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai Hills

Dates: September 4 to 6

Contact: (04) 566 1424

@pincode.uae

*Best restaurants and food deals in Dubai this long weekend*

Accor’s Dubai Deira and Dubai Gold District Hotels

Five vibrant hotels across Dubai’s Deira and Gold District are inviting diners to savour Onam Sadhya, and the experience runs until September 30, 2025, from 12.30pm to 3.30pm. The lavish 26-item vegetarian feast will be served on a traditional banana leaf, brimming with authentic flavours such as banana chips, tangy inji puli, kichadi, sambar, parippu payasam and more. All yours for just Dhs49. The hotels participating are Novotel Dubai Gold District, Mercure Dubai Deira, Mercure Dubai Gold District, Ibis Styles Dubai Deira and Adagio, Dubai Deira

Location: Novotel Dubai Gold District, Mercure Dubai Deira, Mercure Dubai Gold District, Ibis Styles Dubai Deira and Adagio, Dubai Deira Dates: September 4 to 6 Cost: Dhs45 Contact: (050) 281 9413

Jamavar

Jamavar hails from Michelin history, and you can expect a feast over Onam. The restaurant’s Leelamma’s Onam Sadhya is a multi-course feast served on a banana leaf with bites rooted in the Kerala heritage of the Nair family (founders of Jamavar). Expect traditional vegetarian dishes, from avial and erissery to pineapple rasam and payasam, with the option to add kingfish and Alleppey prawn curry for a seafood-rich finale. The menu will be available for lunch and dinner.

Location: Jamavar Dubai, Address Residences Opera District

Dates: Until September 5

Cost: Dhs165 for vegetarian, Dhs195 for non-vegetarian

Contact: (050) 281 9413

@jamavardubai Khadak View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khadak (@khadak_ae) Khadak is the brainchild of Chef Naved Nasir, the captain of the ship that was the Dishoom brand for 15 years as it grew into a chain of beloved restaurants across the UK, introducing Indian food to curious diners. His project in Dubai, Khadak, has also drawn in the foodies, and over Onam he has created an experience to celebrate moments of warmth, togetherness, and culture shared at the table. The non-vegetarian menu is Dhs195 and the vegetarian sadhya is Dhs175. Location: Khadak, Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah Dates: Until September 5 Cost: Dhs175 for vegetarian, Dhs195 for non-vegetarian Contact: (04) 558 3787 @khadak_ae

Images: Supplied